Wilshire Law Firm Reaches Settlement in Firefighter FLSA Suit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Law Firm is happy to announce that senior attorney Justin F. Marquez, Esq. and lead employment attorney Nicol Hajjar, Esq. have secured a successful settlement for Retired Division Chief Ronald Pelham in his Fair Labor and Standards Act (FLSA) suit against the city of Monrovia, California.

Pelham, a former firefighter who risked his life serving for the Monrovia Fire Department, was allegedly misclassified by the department as an overtime-exempt, white-collar employee during a three-year period stretching from 2015 to 2018. Following an exhaustive investigation and thorough review of the city's timekeeping and payroll records, Wilshire Law Firm determined that Pelham's misclassification resulted in nearly 4,000 hours and more than $80,000 worth of unpaid FLSA overtime.

The city of Monrovia argued (and continues to argue) that Pelham's designation as a Division Chief rendered him ineligible for overtime pay, a finding contrasted by Wilshire Law Firm's contention that FLSA regulations regarding white-collar exemptions do not apply to firefighters, regardless of their rank or pay level.

Following a month-long negotiation process, Wilshire Law Firm (led by Founding President and Managing Attorney Bobby Saadian, Esq.) and the city of Monrovia reached a settlement agreement for the total amount of $115,000, with Pelham receiving $72,969.40 directly. In spite of the challenges presented by the case, the damages paid out per person in Pelham's case ($115,000) vastly outpace other California FLSA settlements in cases involving firefighters—similar cases have settled for anywhere between $1126 and $20,759 per person in damages.

A proven employee advocate, Nicol Hajjar, Esq. represents employment law clients in cases involving workplace harassment, workplace discrimination, wage & hour claims, wrongful termination, workplace retaliation, and other employment law matters for Wilshire Law Firm.

Justin F. Marquez, Esq. specializes in high-stakes class action litigation, whistleblower actions, and employment claims and is a recognized leader in data privacy and consumer protection class actions.

