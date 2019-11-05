Wilshire Law Firm Receives U.S. News 2020 "Best Law Firms" Award

The award, which recognizes professional excellence and consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, comes after a rigorous and thorough review process that incorporates feedback from almost 16,000 lawyers and more than 12,000 clients. To be eligible for a 2020 ranking, firms were additionally required to have at least one lawyer recognized in the 25 th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Achieving the "Best Law Firms" ranking reflects the high level of respect Wilshire Law Firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients.

"We appreciate being included among the highest-ranking law firms in the country by U.S. News and World Report," remarked Founding President and Managing Attorney Bobby Saadian, Esq., a 2019 Best Lawyers honoree. "However, our biggest thanks goes to our incredible clients—without their continued trust and dedication in our outstanding service, this award would not have been possible."

A digital news and information company focused on empowering people to make better decisions about important issues in their lives, U.S. News & World Report offers advice, analysis, and rankings in areas such as Education, Money, Health, and Civics to more than 40 million people each month.

Best Lawyers, one of the most respected lawyer ranking services in the world, assists those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers who are best qualified to represent them. For nearly 40 years, Best Lawyers rankings have been published in leading publications around the world.

Wilshire Law Firm was selected as a Tier 2 practice in the Los Angeles region in the area of Personal Injury Litigation—Plaintiffs.

About Wilshire Law Firm

Founded in 2007 by Bobby Saadian, Esq., Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, and class action law firm. To date, our team of over 130 legal professionals has recovered more than $400,000,000 for the Wilshire Law Firm client family, providing exceptional service every step of the way.

