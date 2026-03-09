Wilshire Quinn Provides $10.125 Million Refinance Loan on Savannah Office Park

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Quinn Capital announced today that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has provided a $10,125,000 refinance loan secured by the Oglethorpe Office Park in Savannah, Georgia.

The transaction represents another example of private bridge financing supporting commercial real estate owners facing near-term loan maturities in active markets such as Savannah.

The financing was structured as a bridge loan to refinance an existing loan that was nearing maturity.

The subject property is a seven-building office park totaling 119,978 square feet in the heart of Savannah's Southside Business District.

The 10-acre site includes approximately 400 parking spaces and 28 tenant suites, of which 26 are currently occupied. The tenant roster features a diverse mix of businesses, including medical practices, accounting firms, insurance providers, government agencies, and banking institutions.

The loan was funded within three business days of the initial capital request, helping the borrower avoid potential maturity penalties.

"Situations like this highlight the importance of having a lending partner that can move quickly and provide certainty of execution," said CEO Christopher Garcia. "Our team is structured to evaluate opportunities efficiently and deliver capital when borrowers need it most, particularly in time-sensitive refinance scenarios."

About Wilshire Quinn Capital

Wilshire Quinn (www.wilshirequinn.com) provides senior debt financing on a variety of property types, including but not limited to investment residential, multifamily, condominiums, hotels, parking lots and structures, office buildings, industrial buildings, and retail centers.

As a direct portfolio lender, Wilshire Quinn can fund loans in as little as five to seven business days, with loan amounts ranging from $500,000 to $20,000,000. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

