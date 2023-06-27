Wilson Announces Return of Chi-League for Summer 2023

Legendary pro-am basketball league returns at Whitney Young High School in Chicago

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today announces the return of its legendary Chicago pro-am league, now known as Wilson Chi-League™ . As part of Wilson's commitment to the basketball community in the city it calls home, the iconic sports brand will host a four-week tournament at storied Whitney Young High School throughout July and August.

"Chicago has been Wilson's home for more than 100 years, so we take great pride in bringing the Wilson Chi-League to the city, even bigger and better in 2023," said Kevin Murphy, General Manager, Wilson Team Sports. "We believe sports have the power to unite, and we look forward to bringing together the best basketball talent in Chicago, as well as hosting community-focused events throughout the tournament."

Wilson Chi-League will be held on three consecutive Saturdays (July 22, July 29 and Aug. 5) followed by Championship Sunday on Aug. 13, 2023. The league, set to have eight teams in both the men's and women's divisions, will once again feature local legends and current NBA players, such as Jabari Parker, Patrick Beverley, Wendell Carter Jr. and more. New for this year, the tournament will also be NCAA-sanctioned, allowing current student-athletes to participate.

As part of its national collaboration with YMCA of the USA, Wilson will offer a variety of engaging events for the Metro Chicago community including a youth basketball clinic, female empowerment and body positivity seminar, as well as a park beautification project. Wilson will also have a presence at the Bud Biliken Parade on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Specific details on community events, rosters, game times and additional sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow @WilsonBasketball on social media, and visit Wilson.com for more information.

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. , a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, sportswear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation to sport at every level of play. It uses player insights to develop products that push equipment innovation into new territories and empower athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

In Basketball, Wilson is the supplier of Official Game Basketballs for the National Basketball Association® (NBA), the Women's National Basketball Association® (WNBA), National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA) for March Madness® and the Final Four®, Basketball Champions League (BCL), Basketball Africa League (BAL), FIBA 3x3 and approximately 39 High School State Associations.

