Wilson Daniels Welcomes Chateau Montelena to National Portfolio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce the addition of Chateau Montelena to its national portfolio effective January 1, 2026. Over the last half-century, Chateau Montelena has garnered global recognition, crafting artisanal wines that evolve and endure, through the lens of their estate. Founded in 1882 in Calistoga, Napa Valley, Chateau Montelena's modern era began in 1972 with the purchase of the winery by the Barrett family. Led today by second-generation CEO Bo Barrett along with Winemaker Matthew Crafton, the winery continues to invest deeply in its vineyard and refine its winemaking, all in pursuit of wines that express the character of their land and the nuances of each vintage.

"The accomplishments of the Barrett family over the past 50+ years in developing Chateau Montelena into one of Napa Valley's premier estates is nothing short of remarkable," said Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "While the 1976 Judgment of Paris was a pivotal moment in validating California wines amongst the finest producers in the world, the Barrett family has intensified its dedication to quality through continuous improvement in its vineyards, winemaking, and resulting wines. Most recently, the purchase of 73 acres in Carneros will solidify the legacy of their legendary Chardonnay. The essence of Chateau Montelena is defined by the longevity of their Napa Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon; these wines are timeless! I speak on behalf of our entire organization when I say we are thrilled to partner with the Barrett family and accompany them into the future."

Chateau Montelena was founded in 1882 by A.L. Tubbs, a San Francisco entrepreneur who bought 254 acres of land upon which he planted the first vineyards and built the famous chateau. The winery was among the largest in Napa Valley and thrived prior to prohibition. Chateau Montelena as it is known and recognized today begins with the Barrett family, who purchased and reunified the original estate in 1972. Recognizing the potential of this exceptional property, Jim Barrett along with his son, Bo, replanted the vineyards, invested in modern equipment, and honed their farming and winemaking. In just a few short years, Chateau Montelena's 1973 Chardonnay was selected as the top-ranking wine in a blind tasting of four white Burgundies and six California Chardonnays, a moment that forever changed American wine history.

Now, nearly 50 years on from the 1976 Judgment of Paris, Bo Barrett and his team pay homage to the past while looking towards the future. "When my father and I first embarked on this journey, it wasn't with the grand ambition of earning worldwide acclaim," said Bo Barrett. "We were farmers, and as such, our aim was to produce delicious Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon reflective of this exceptional terroir in a given vintage – classically-styled, age-worthy, and always with respect to our land."

Bo added: "My team and I are stoked about this new partnership with Wilson Daniels, because it allows us to keep doing what we do best – innovating in the vineyards and the cellar – while having a partner who is in-tune with the fine dining and fine wine retailers where Montelena drinkers old and new are waiting to be discovered."

The Chateau Montelena Estate is one of Napa Valley's most unique growing sites. At the top of the Valley, the vineyard is located in the Calistoga AVA and home to a diverse range of soils, slopes, and microclimates, translating into the layers of complexity in Montelena wines. Calistoga is also close to the heart of CEO Bo Barrett, as he created the official petition and led the effort to gain federal AVA designation. Over the years, Bo and Matthew have taken proactive measures to invest in the future of Chateau Montelena through water conservation, embracing conscious farming, piloting modern technology, and converting the entire estate to solar power. Most recently, they have been completing the largest replant of the Montelena Estate Vineyard since the purchase of the property to cement the Barrett legacy.

"Our Estate Cabernet Sauvignon is our cornerstone and stands as the purest reflection of our Estate Vineyard and its longevity. The same intensity and care that we put into our Estate Cabernet Sauvignon is the same for all the wines in our portfolio. Chardonnay is what put us on the map in the beginning, and it's important to us that we continue to reinvest in the foundation of our Chardonnay program," shared Matthew. "We recently acquired 73 acres that will serve as a future home of our Chardonnay. Situated at the base of Mount Veeder in the Carneros AVA, this exceptional property is ideally suited to growing Chardonnay that promises complexity and character of our flagship white wine."

In 2026, Chateau Montelena will mark the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Judgment of Paris, the historic tasting that placed Napa Valley firmly on the global stage. Montelena's triumph with its 1973 Chardonnay remains one of the most celebrated moments in wine history, symbolizing a beacon of American wine excellence. As the milestone approaches, Montelena and Wilson Daniels will celebrate this golden anniversary through special events, releases, and programs honoring a half-century of craftsmanship.

On January 1, 2026, Wilson Daniels will assume national representation of the Napa Valley Chardonnay, Napa Valley Chardonnay Half-Decade Library Release, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, and Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Decade Library Release. This partnership will commence with Wilson Daniels sales and marketing teams hosting a multi-city national launch tour with Bo and Matthew in February 2026.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

About Chateau Montelena

Chateau Montelena has a celebrated history, most widely known for winning the "Judgment of Paris" in 1976 and putting California at the forefront of the wine world. Today, Chateau Montelena stands as a quality icon, consistently producing some of the finest and sought-after wines in the country. Bo Barrett stands as current CEO and Matt Crafton serves as Winemaker. With fifty years of Barrett ownership, the winery has cultivated a profound understanding of the Montelena Estate, crafting wines that stand the test of time while revealing the special and unique characteristics of every vintage.

