Wilson Dow Group Bolsters Growing Business With Industry Expert, Tracy Thompson-Harte

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Dow Group, a creative production agency in relentless pursuit of uniting and activating audiences through the power of shared experiences, is proud to welcome Tracy Thompson-Harte as the Director of Business Development. An industry veteran in live events and brand experiences, Thompson-Harte will develop strategic account relationships with leading brands in multiple vertical markets, expanding the East Coast reach of the company's global presence.

"Tracy brings a wealth of client experience - paired with her highly collaborative drive and strategic leadership, this makes her a perfect match for the culture we built and are fiercely proud of," says Steve Wilson, Wilson Dow Group Co-Founder and Owner. "We're thrilled to continue strengthening our team with talent that shares our hunger for growth and innovation."

Thompson-Harte most recently served as Director of Strategic Accounts with INVNT, a brand communications agency, cultivating some of their largest accounts. She led teams to produce B2B and B2C events for leading enterprise technology companies, including the Samsung Galaxy Note8 & Note9 launches. Throughout her career with INVNT, Sparks Marketing Group, TBA Global, Broadstreet, and consulting partners, she built strong client relationships and benchmark solutions for Samsung, Daiichi-Sankyo, Dell, Amazon, JPMorgan, Pfizer, and more. Based in New York City, Thompson-Harte will bolster the Wilson Dow Accounts team on the Eastern Seaboard.

"Wilson Dow Group houses best-in-class creative, production, and performance development, delivering results that resonate with the vision of my long-time clients," Thompson-Harte said. "My ability to jump right in – with grit and passion – fits naturally with the momentum of this fast-growing company."

Wilson Dow Group is a creative production agency in relentless pursuit of engaging, preparing, and inspiring audiences. Founded in 1996, the Wilson Dow team houses world-renowned creatives, strategic production teams, and training specialists. The company designs and delivers live experiences that engage an audience around a shared purpose, prepare with critical knowledge and skills, and inspire with meaningful stories that spark change. From the Chicago headquarters, across San Francisco and New York satellites, the power of Wilson Dow Group's integrated approach comes from a commitment to collaboration, ensuring deep audience connection and the long-term success of brand initiatives. For more information, visit wilsondow.com.

