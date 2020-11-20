Wilson Dow Grows Global Business Development Team

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Dow Group, a creative production agency dedicated to uniting and activating audiences through the power of shared experience, welcomes Director of Business Development Mike Matro. An accomplished global business development veteran, Matro will develop strategic account relationships with leading brands in multiple vertical markets, broadening the company's expansive portfolio.

"The events business is ever-evolving with new challenges and opportunities at every turn. Matro brings a positive influence to each client relationship, leading with an eagerness to collaborate, adapt, and innovate," says Pat Schreiner, Vice President at Wilson Dow. "We're thrilled to continue strengthening our team with talent that shares our passion for client success and innovation in our industry."

Matro comes to Wilson Dow from the global event planning and production agency Ellen Michaels Presents (EMP) where he led highly successful business development efforts and programs with elite clients in the tech vertical such as Dell. Prior to that, he held leadership roles in global sales and marketing with iconic fashion and lifestyle brands like Ralph Lauren and Nautica.

About Wilson Dow Group

Wilson Dow Group is a creative production agency dedicated to uniting and activating audiences through the power of shared experience. For over 24 years, Wilson Dow has cultivated teams of world-renowned creatives, strategists, instructional designers, and specialized production teams to partner with global clients including Domino's Pizza, Genentech, The Clorox Company, Lilly, PwC, Extreme Networks and more. The company designs and delivers live and virtual experiences for audiences that engage around a shared purpose, prepare with critical knowledge and skills, and inspire with meaningful stories that spark change. Wilson Dow Group is headquartered in Chicago with satellites in San Francisco and New York. For more information, visit wilsondow.com.

