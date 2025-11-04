Wilson Elser Continues Pattern of Growth; Adds Six Lateral Attorneys, Including Two New Partners in Los Angeles

Move Comes on the Heels of Pacific Northwest Expansion

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today it has hired a six-member lateral attorney group in its Los Angeles office, including two new partners.

"I am pleased to announce that Wilson Elser continues to grow on the West Coast," said Daniel J. McMahon, Chair of the firm. "We welcome this new lateral team to Los Angeles, where they will serve growing client demand for our defense services. Their arrival complements our expansion in Washington and Oregon, following the addition of several lateral groups in our Seattle and Portland offices in 2025."

Hillary Booth and Joshua Levine join as partners, Paul Rasmussen and Benjamin Caplan join as of counsel, and Ludmilla Hovsepian and Cheyenne Yousefia join as associates.

The new attorneys are experienced in matters across a broad range of practice areas such as utilities, transportation and transportation industry employment issues, environmental, toxic torts with a focus on silicosis, general liability, premises liability, and property disputes.

Wilson Elser has four offices in California to meet sustained client demand. The Los Angeles and nearby Orange County offices have experienced the most significant growth in recent years, adding nearly 70 attorneys since 2023, according to Ian Stewart, the Regional Managing Partner for both offices.

"Our growth in the LA area in recent years was driven in large part by client demand for our leading-edge defense and trial capabilities," Stewart said. "So, when we learned that Hillary and her experienced team were interested in joining Wilson Elser, we didn't hesitate in bringing them on board."

Booth says she joined Wilson Elser following years of getting to know several firm partners, whom she "respects and admires." She said, "Moving here offered me the chance to leverage the support system and resources at a firm with large national transportation and employment law practices … It was the right time in my career to focus on client service versus running a business," Booth said. "My clients are excited about our team joining Wilson Elser."

The new attorneys were previously with a litigation, transactional, and regulatory firm based in Los Angeles.

