Wilson Elser Expands Midwest Presence with Laterals in New Indianapolis, Indiana, Office

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today that it has opened a new office in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Indianapolis office together with the firm's Merrillville, Indiana, location will service clients across the entire state. Wilson Elser has 41 offices in the United States.

Heading up the new office is Joseph V. Macha, an experienced trial attorney and former managing partner of the Indianapolis office of Foley Mansfield. Joining him from the same firm is associate Thomas J. Flynn. Justin Hazlett, a 20-year veteran of the Office of the Indiana Attorney General will join the office on August 21 as Of Counsel.

"We're expanding our Midwest presence at the request of our clients," said David Holmes, the firm's Midwest Region Managing Partner. "The new Indianapolis office will expand the presence of Wilson Elser's best-in-class national network of defense litigators and nationally recognized trial bench to serve our clients in this region."

"The firm's enhanced presence in Indiana headed by Joe is a double win for Wilson Elser. Together with the Merrillville office, Indianapolis will command a generous share of business in Indiana and serve as a strategic extension of our nearby Chicago office," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel J. McMahon.

Macha said he was excited to join Wilson Elser for its national stature and size. "It is good for my team to be with a firm that is growing in Indiana and nationwide. We look forward to using our years of trial experience and knowledge of Indianapolis to better serve the firm and its clients."

The attorneys primarily will handle complex environmental liability, general liability and product liability matters.

About the Indianapolis Team

Joseph V. Macha

Joseph Macha is an experienced trial attorney with a practice focused in civil litigation, including product liability, toxic tort, environmental law, and drug and medical device litigation. He has been first chair for more than 20 jury trials in state and federal courts and handles bench trials and arbitrations as well.

Macha has represented clients before regulatory agencies and in litigation on issues pertaining to the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). His product liability work includes cases relating to drugs and medical devices, heavy equipment and a range of defect cases. Macha also has been involved in multidistrict litigation (MDL) and mass tort cases.

A National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) Board Certified Trial Specialist, Macha is one of fewer than 2,000 attorneys in the United States to hold this certification. He also is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocacy, an esteemed invitation-only group.

Macha earned his J.D. degree in 1994 from Western State University College of Law, his B.A. degree in 1987 from Loyola Marymount University, and a B.S. degree in 1984 from Santa Clara University.

Thomas Flynn

Thomas Flynn has represented numerous high-profile Fortune 500 companies in various class action suits, with a focus on asbestos and talc claims. He has defended dozens of suits in various areas of law, including but not limited to toxic tort/mass tort, complex litigation (including multi-forum litigation), environmental law, product liability and general civil litigation.

Flynn earned his J.D. degree in 2019 from the University of Notre Dame Law School and his B.A. degree in 2015 from Indiana University Bloomington.

Indianapolis Office Practice Areas

About the Firm's Offices

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser is the preeminent defense litigation firm in the United States. At any given time, our more than 1,000 attorneys are engaged in some 100,000 defense and coverage matters, with many defending clients in various local, state and federal courts. Indeed, over more than four decades, our litigation, coverage and trial lawyers have gained a reputation for taking on and prevailing in the most challenging and technical cases, frequently "parachuting in" to assume unresolved matters from other law firms. Our success also derives from winning on our clients' terms and rigorously adhering to their guidelines. We are ranked 107th in the Am Law 200 and 57th in the National Law Journal's NLJ 500. For more information, go to www.wilsonelser.com.

