Wilson Elser Opens New Offices in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today that it has expanded further in the Southeast, opening new offices in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Wilson Elser is pleased to be able to expand into the Tar Heel state where the firm has existing client needs," said firm Chair Daniel J. McMahon. "This is part of our overall regional strategy, and we look forward to adding capabilities in these offices as our client base grows in North Carolina."

The North Carolina offices will handle insurance and reinsurance coverage and defense, commercial litigation, aviation law and financial services, among others. The firm's national Aviation Practice co-chair, Kathryn Grace, will serve as supervising attorney of the Charlotte office, and of counsel Erik Tomberg will take the helm in Raleigh.

"North Carolina's key industries include banking, transportation, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, health care and information technology," said Wilson Elser Managing Partner R. Douglas Noah. "We represent leading businesses in these industries and provide a range of legal services from aviation litigation, to products liability and regulatory matters, to life sciences, transportation and cybersecurity, so this move plays well to several of our strengths.

"People are relocating to the Carolinas," he added. "Wilson Elser belongs in North Carolina."

In addition to Ms. Grace and Mr. Tomberg, two senior associates are joining the North Carolina offices. They are David Williams, who will work in Raleigh, and Jamie Winokur, who will work in Charlotte.

This most recent expansion gives the firm 41 offices in the United States and solidifies the coverage Wilson Elser provides in the Southeast. The Charlotte and Raleigh offices join 14 established full-service offices in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. For decades, Wilson Elser has maintained a strong presence in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser helps individuals and organizations transcend challenges and realize goals by offering an optimal balance of legal excellence and bottom-line value. More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes, across multiple industries and around the world. Wilson Elser has a national network of strategically located offices in the United States and another in London. It is a founding member of Legalign Global, a close alliance of some of the world's leading insurance law firms created to assist companies doing business internationally. This depth and scale make Wilson Elser one of the nation's most influential law firms, ranked 103 in the AmLaw 200 and 54th in The National Law Journal's NLJ 500. For more information, go to www.wilsonelser.com.

Contact: Andrew Blum, AJB Communications

917.783.1680 | [email protected]

SOURCE Wilson Elser