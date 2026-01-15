WILSON INTRODUCES NEW CLASS OF TENNIS 360 ATHLETES, INCLUDING NO. 6 ALEX DE MINAUR

The sporting goods brand is all-in on Tennis, continuing its mission of equipping athletes from head to hand to toe with three new top 20 ATP athletes

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson today announces the expansion of their "Tennis 360" Athlete Roster with three new top 20 ATP athletes, spearheaded by world No. 6 Alex de Minaur. Wilson utilizes their deep-rooted heritage in product excellence and fast-paced innovation to transform the sport of tennis, focused on completing "the kit," which is comprised of premium sportswear, rackets, footwear and accessories. Each Wilson® Tennis 360 Athlete has a unique kit fit to their exact needs across each of these categories, working with product and design experts at Wilson to build the formula that is right for them to excel on-court.

"Wilson has been in the game for over a century and remains obsessively curious and dedicated to innovating for today's stars and tomorrow's legends," says Gordon Devin, General Manager of Softgoods at Wilson. "We are committed to seeing our athletes thrive, and by building upon our Tennis 360 roster, we are empowering our athletes to compete and win in style."

Wilson launched their Tennis 360 initiative in 2023 with Marta Kostyuk and has now grown the roster to 16 athletes who represent the brand from head to hand to toe. The new class of 360 Athletes includes Alex de Minaur, Karen Khachanov, Jiří Lehečka, Anastasia Potapova, Colton Smith and Sarah Rakotomanga; all of whom already play with Wilsons' industry-leading rackets. Each of these athletes will support the Wilson research and development team on new product launches across sportswear, footwear and rackets.

"Wilson has been part of my tennis journey since I can remember. I've always loved playing with their rackets, and it feels very special to now represent them from head to toe," says Alex de Minaur. "I love the look and feel of the brand, and the way they bring their kits to life is incredible. I am excited to continue working with Wilson to build upon their legacy and the momentum of the industry at large."

Longtime Wilson Tennis 360 Athlete, Marta Kostyuk, is often deemed "best dressed" on-tour and has played a crucial role in collaborating with Wilson on sportswear and footwear design. Additionally, Vicky Mboko thrived in her breakout year as a Wilson Tennis 360 athlete, jumping from No. 300 to 18 in 2025. To view Wilson's full Tennis 360 roster, please visit wilson.com.

"Wilson has always provided the best athletes in the world with the right equipment to win. Now more than ever we are confident that equipping the athlete from head to toe to hand really works for them and can elevate their game," says Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Racquet Sports at Wilson. "This is an exciting time for tennis at large, and we are proud to be at the forefront alongside these exceptional and inspiring athletes."

Wilson will be celebrating their commitment to tennis, including these marquee Tennis 360 Athletes, in Australia and key touchpoints throughout the year. The first sportswear drop of the year, worn by the pros, is available now in-store and online at wilson.com, in addition to new performance rackets such as the Pro Staff Classic. For more information, please visit wilson.com and follow along @wilson and @wilsontennis.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation and heritage to the world of sport – celebrating the iconic moments made possible by Wilson across Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, American Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. Wilson is part of Amer Sports, a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Please visit www.wilson.com for more information.

