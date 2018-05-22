Wilson Learning Selected as a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Selling Power Magazine for Sixth Consecutive Year

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Learning Worldwide announced today that it was selected by Selling Power as one of the 2018 Top 20 Sales Training Companies that excel in helping sales leaders improve the performance of their sales teams. The list appears in the May 2018 issue of Selling Power magazine. For more than 50 years, Wilson Learning has equipped salespeople, sales leaders, and sales enablement and support professionals with strategies, tools and approaches to advance sales performance and achieve business results.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is a key area of competitive differentiation for B2B sales teams.

"To compete today, B2B sales leaders must invest in the right kind of sales training for their teams," says Gschwandtner. "Most salespeople are weakest in the area of selling skills and improvements can make a huge difference in revenue achievement. We are proud to announce this list of sales training companies that can help sales leaders sort through their options and select the best partner to help them improve."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions and services they have developed and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market Strength of client satisfaction

Selling Power magazine editors say the companies on the 2018 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list represent the best potential to help sales teams improve their performance and remain competitive in any selling environment. See the list at sellingpower.com.

"Wilson Learning is honored to receive this recognition for the sixth consecutive year," said Ed Emde, president of Wilson Learning Corporation. "As selling becomes increasingly more challenging, this recognition underscores our commitment to and the value Wilson Learning brings advancing the skills and capabilities of our clients' sales talent. By aligning our sales solutions with our clients' business priorities, we are preparing this and the next generation of sales professionals to be highly successful in today's complex global marketplace."

To learn more, contact Wilson Learning at www.WilsonLearning.com or 800.328.7937.

