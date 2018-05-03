Wilson Legal Solutions and Intapp Deepen Partnership in Accounting Market

"In general, accounting firms have embraced automation, workflow, and integration in their practice management and client services processes. But they've been much slower to embrace these disciplines in the back office," says Norm Mullock, VP of strategy for Wilson Legal Solutions. "We want to help firms make this transition faster. As a reseller of Intapp Integrate and Flow, we can act as an accelerant to help ensure that the entire Accounting Today 100 and beyond benefit from the Intapp Professional Services Platform."

Mullock believes that more firms need to develop purposeful data architectures and strategies, such as a master data management program. Legacy approaches to processes like new employee onboarding require extensive manual entry and are fraught with duplication . In addition to being fragile and expensive to maintain, such processes can be unnecessarily slow and inefficient. Wilson's goal is to help remedy this situation, as a reseller and service provider of Intapp products.

"IT leaders at many accounting firms are aware of the potential of using automation to solve data management challenges, but often lack the internal resources for these projects," said Tariq Choudry, SVP of professional services at Intapp. "Wilson Legal Solutions provides valuable expertise in data integration and workflow automation using the Intapp technology platform."

The expanded relationship with Intapp is in line with Wilson's strategic objectives. As Bruce Wilson, managing director and CEO of Wilson Legal Solutions explains, "While Wilson is most widely known for our work in legal technology, we've served accounting firms for many years. This reseller agreement not only deepens our relationship with Intapp, it also supports our goal to increase our visibility to accounting firms looking for a trusted technology partner. We're also pursuing that goal by demonstrating the strengths of Wilson's BI and workflow software and partnering with several of the industry's key application vendors and associations like ITA."

