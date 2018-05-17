Wilson Legal Solutions and Stanton Allen Ltd. Sign Definitive Merger & Acquisition Agreement

The consolidation brings together two experts in the professional services sector, resulting in an organization that is perfectly suited to help the industry meet its evolving needs regarding business development.

"Our agreement with Stanton Allen is part of a larger initiative to align Wilson's offerings with what we see as a key shift in the industry to focus on business development challenges, including but not limited to CRM," says Bruce Wilson, managing director and CEO of Wilson Legal Solutions. "Combining our expertise with Stanton Allen's accelerates our ability to meet these needs."

Norm Mullock, VP of strategy for Wilson Legal Solutions, adds, "CRM is going through a significant evolution in the professional services sector. Beyond using CRM to enhance client services, it's expected to fuel business development. Firms are now tasked with using data to provide insight into clients, targets, and opportunities. It's becoming much more of a multidisciplinary effort, drawing data from a wide array of systems. The organization we're creating with Stanton Allen uniquely positions us to help the industry through this transition."

The consolidation more rapidly expands the reach each firm could achieve on its own. Michael Warren, founder and director at Stanton Allen, says, "Professional services organizations are much more focused on using data to make smarter decisions about how to run the business. By joining Wilson Legal Solutions, we'll be able to mobilise more people to help firms use their systems and data more strategically, especially in support of the focus on an experience management approach to business development. This step also gives us instant scale in the U.S. Likewise, Wilson is able to draw upon our scale in the U.K. It's truly an exciting opportunity for both companies."

Wilson Legal Solutions operates from seven offices across the United States, Canada, and the U.K., including one in London, where Stanton Allen is based. The consolidated company will employ nearly 100 employees, 20 of whom will be based in London. There are no plans to make staffing or location changes for either company, however a new company name is on the horizon for the resulting company to better reflect its broader focus on markets beyond legal.

