Wilson Perumal & Company Launches Global Markets Complexity Index 2020

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Perumal & Company (WP&C), a premier strategy and operations consultancy, today launched the 2020 Global Markets Complexity Index (GMCI) report. Developed in association with The Wall Street Journal, the GMCI provides multinational corporations with a new framework for assessing complexity across countries and the implications for geographic expansion and contraction.

2020 Global Markets Complexity Index: Introduction to the 8 GMCI Complexity Groups Multinationals with lower footprint complexity enjoy higher operating margins

This year, the report expanded to include 100 countries and a Guide for Multinationals, a 7-part section providing leaders with actionable guidance on how to optimize their global footprint, with case studies including P&G, Colgate-Palmolive, and Ikea.

Each country was analyzed and scored across 30 measures of market, operational, and regulatory complexity—the most critical dimensions of complexity confronting businesses as they expand into new countries. Using machine learning, countries were organized into eight groups—each group requiring a unique set of capabilities for companies to be successful. The 2020 GMCI also reflects the challenges companies are facing during the global pandemic.

"Many companies are now looking at retrenchment as a means to focus resources, and manage risk," said Stephen Wilson, co-founder and managing partner of WP&C. "Analysis in the 2020 GMCI highlights the links between a tighter geographic footprint and operating profit, as well as actionable advice for companies on how to right-size their geographic footprint."

Drawing on complexity analysis and lessons learned from multinational corporations, the GMCI offers guidance on right-sizing geographic footprints, how to enter new markets the right way, and alternatives to geographic expansion. Wilson anticipates additional shifts following the pandemic: "Expect further regulation, protectionism, and deeper scrutiny of acquisitions—more complexity to navigate."

About Wilson Perumal & Company

Founded in 2009, WP&C is a leading management consulting firm with depth in strategy and operations and a focus on helping companies compete in a complex world. WP&C is a complexity thought leader, with publications including Waging War on Complexity Costs and Growth in the Ages of Complexity, published by McGraw-Hill. WP&C partners with leading multinational corporations, private equity firms, and governmental entities on their toughest strategic, organizational, and operational challenges to help these organizations develop and execute strategies to thrive in a complex world.

