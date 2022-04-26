Wilson Perumal & Company Launches the Global Markets Complexity Index 2022

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual Global Markets Complexity Index (GMCI) was launched today by Wilson Perumal & Company (WP&C), a premier strategy and operations consultancy. The GMCI 2022 analyzes 100 countries scored across 31 measures of market, operational, and regulatory complexity—the most critical dimensions of complexity confronting businesses as they expand into new countries and strategize their global footprints.

The Global Markets Complexity Index 2022 features the top 10 most and least complex countries across market, operational, and regulatory complexity Explore the complexity of 100 countries across three years of GMCI groupings

The GMCI provides multinational corporations with a groundbreaking framework for assessing complexity across countries and exposing the impact of complexity on geographic expansion and contraction. The analysis also delivers unique country competitiveness insights to governments. For the first time, the 2022 GMCI report and interactive map offer a multi-year comparison of country complexity.

The core of the report consists of 100 countries organized—using machine learning—into eight GMCI groups. A distinct set of capabilities is required for companies to be successful managing the market, operational, and regulatory complexity profile unique to each GMCI group.

"The last two years have highlighted the fragility of many companies' supply chains," said Stephen Wilson, co-founder and managing partner of WP&C. "Understanding geographic complexity is a critical discipline now for all multinationals, and the GMCI is a tool that executives can use to start investigating opportunities and exposure."

The GMCI 2022 reflects the challenges companies are facing in the aftermath of the global pandemic. Drawing on complexity analysis and lessons learned from multinational corporations, the forthcoming GMCI Guide for Multinationals will offer guidance on right-sizing geographic footprints, how to enter new markets the right way, M&A strategies, and alternatives to geographic expansion.

About Wilson Perumal & Company

Founded in 2009, Wilson Perumal & Company is a leading management consulting firm with depth in strategy and operations and a focus on helping companies compete in a complex world. WP&C is a complexity thought leader, with publications including Waging War on Complexity Costs and Growth in the Ages of Complexity, published by McGraw-Hill. WP&C partners with leading multinational corporations, private equity firms, and governmental entities on their toughest strategic, organizational, and operational challenges to help these organizations develop and execute strategies to thrive in a complex world.

