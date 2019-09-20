Wilson Perumal & Company Ranked No. 1 Small Strategy Consulting Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Perumal & Company, (WP&C), has been named the No. 1 small strategy consulting firm on ALM's Consulting Magazine's annual Best Firms to Work For list. The firm, ranked No. 2 among small firms across all service lines, has depth in strategy and operations and a focus on helping clients tackle complexity. This marks WP&C's third year earning a spot on the Top Firms to Work For list.

This year, WP&C excelled across the facets of employee satisfaction the survey measures. Among small consulting firms across all service lines, WP&C ranked first in Work/Life Balance and Compensation & Benefits, ranked second in Firm Culture and Career Development, and ranked third in Client Engagement. Consulting Magazine Editor-in-Chief Joe Kornik described WP&C as "back with a vengeance, rocketing all the way up to No. 2" among all small firms.

"We are delighted to be recognized as the Best Small Strategy Consulting Firm to Work For," said Stephen Wilson, WP&C Managing Partner. "It highlights our commitment to two primary objectives necessary to sustain our growth—helping our clients successfully tackle their most important challenges, and attracting and developing top talent. As we continue to grow, and as our clients continue to seek out our help with their toughest challenges, we believe this will continue to be an attractive environment for top performers. We have fantastic culture, a great team, and we're excited to see where 2020 takes us."

This year's survey evaluated more than 11,000 responses from over 325 participating firms that operate in every service line, across at least 35 different project/practice areas. Firms were ranked based on survey responses in six categories that measure employee satisfaction. The full Best Firms to Work For rankings can be found here.

In 2014, Consulting Magazine ranked WP&C No. 4 among best small strategy consulting firms. The firm has stayed true to the course noted in the 2014 WP&C profile, "the team rallies together behind a common goal: helping global companies solve some of their most difficult issues and building a strategy firm for a complex and changing business environment."

In 2011, WP&C made its debut at No. 4 in the small strategy consulting firm category. In 2012, the firm beat out over 125 nominated firms to be named as one of Consulting Magazine's Seven Small Jewels: Seven to Watch list, noting the firm's impressive 125 percent revenue growth in 2011.

"At the end of the day, consulting is a people business; we need to be a great place to work to attract and retain the exceptional employees for which we are known by our clients," WP&C Partner David Toth said. "Clients tell us consistently that it 'feels different' working with us. To continue to be client-focused, we continuously strive to evolve, diversify and innovate and it begins with engaged leadership and workforce."

In this year's firm profile, Consulting Magazine notes WP&C's priorities for the upcoming year, including deepening relationships with flagship clients in commercial, private equity, and government sectors while maintaining strong recruiting efforts to continue to attract top talent.

About Wilson Perumal & Company

Founded in 2009, Wilson Perumal & Company is a leading boutique management consulting firm with significant depth in strategy, operations and due diligence. Leveraging their unique perspective, WP&C helps companies that struggle with the complexity of today's world and need fresh perspective from a new breed of strategy consultancy.

