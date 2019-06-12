Wilson Phillips To Headline Terranea Resort's Annual "Music On The Meadows" Summer Event On July 4, 2019

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea, Los Angeles's premier oceanfront resort celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, invites guests of all ages to its annual Music on the Meadows event on July 4 from 2:00 - 9:00p.m. The day's activities include performances by legendary musical acts Wilson Phillips, J.R. Richards, formerly of Dishwalla, and other local favorites; an array of culinary offerings including the resort's signature Farm-to-Terranea cuisine, craft beers from local breweries, wine and spirits, and much more. The event takes place on the resort's Meadows Lawn which offers sweeping coastal views of the Pacific and nearby Catalina Island.

With five studio albums, four Grammy Award and two American Music Award nominations, Wilson Phillips' harmony-rich sound continues to resonate with audiences around the world. Their iconic hit, "Hold On," reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and was named "Hot 100 Single of the Year" at the Billboard Music Awards. Additional hits, including "Release Me" and "You're in Love," helped catapult their self-titled debut to #2 on the Billboard Albums Chart, selling over 10 million copies worldwide and making it the best-selling album of all time by an all-female group at the time. After a 10-year hiatus, Wilson Phillips reunited and were back to business releasing albums and making appearances. In 2011, they appeared in the blockbuster hit comedy "Bridesmaids," Chynna Phillips competed on season 13 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and Carnie Wilson was the runner-up on season 2 of Food Network's "Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off."

J.R. Richards began his career as the lead singer of the alternative rock band Dishwalla. The band released their debut album Pet Your Friends in 1995 with the Richards-penned hit "Counting Blue Cars." Richards won a Billboard Music Award for Top Mainstream Rock Track of the Year and won two ASCAP Awards for the Most Performed Song of The Year. Richards' debut solo album A Beautiful End was released in 2009 and debuted in the Top 50 on iTunes. He has also written songs for hit TV shows "How I Met Your Mother" and "Criminal Minds."

"We are thrilled to welcome Wilson Phillips as part of an incredible lineup for this year's Music on the Meadows, celebrating the resort's 10th anniversary," says Agnelo Fernandes, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP at Terranea Resort. "The combination of unparalleled musical talent, festive food and beverages, and sweeping ocean views are what makes our annual summer celebration so special and something we are so proud to offer our guests and locals."

General admission and VIP tickets for Music on the Meadows are now available to purchase via TicketWeb. VIP packages include: Wilson Phillips meet & greet, access to VIP Hangout area, a locally inspired Farm-to-Terranea Box, and two (2) drink tickets (alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages available). Early bird pricing is $55 for general admission and $115 for VIP before service charges. Day-of tickets will be $65 for general admission and $125 for VIP. A limited number of private cabanas are also available for purchase. For additional details, please visit: www.terranea.com/motm.

Guests who choose to celebrate Independence Day at Terranea can enjoy their fourth night free when they stay over July 3rd, with two tickets to the Music on the Meadows celebration, and an incredible oceanfront getaway. To book Terranea's Countdown to Fourth of July room package, contact the Terranea Resort reservations team at 877.701.1865 or visit Terranea.com/offers.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views on the Los Angeles coast. Terranea opened its doors in June 2009 and proudly celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary in 2019: 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas, which are also available for purchase as seaside second homes through Terranea Real Estate. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space; and nine dining venues including signature, coastal fine dining restaurant mar'sel; catalina kitchen, serving a New American menu showcasing the bounty of California in a comfortably chic environment; Nelson's, a cliffside spot ideal for whale watching; newly opened wellness eatery solviva; and Asian-inspired bashi. Terranea takes pride in its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy that focuses on utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Experience Concierge members at the dedicated Experience Center help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

