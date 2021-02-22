Wilson Sonsini Adds Mark Bellomy in Boston to Expand Technology Transactions Practice

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Mark W. Bellomy has joined the firm's technology transactions practice as a partner in the Boston office, where he will focus on representing life sciences clients. The addition reflects the continuing growth of Wilson Sonsini's Boston office and rising demand for life sciences experience.

A 20-year veteran of the Boston life sciences ecosystem, Bellomy has advised public and private companies, investors, and institutions on pivotal transactions involving technology and intellectual property, including research, development, and commercialization collaboration and licensing arrangements; joint ventures; mergers and acquisitions; co-promotion relationships; and other strategic transactions.

Bellomy has extensive experience representing companies in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, digital health, healthcare, medical technology, private equity, investment, and branded product industries. In addition, he is a member of the Patent Bar and advises clients on strategic issues related to the creation, management, protection, and value generation of IP assets.

"Heightened business activity among companies and investors in many life sciences sectors—due in part to efforts aimed at battling the pandemic—has increased demand among our clients for deal-making expertise, particularly R&D agreements, collaborations, and other sophisticated transactions," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "Mark's 20-plus years of experience representing life sciences clients in all types of deals will be of great value to companies, investors, and institutions in the industry. We know he'll make important and enduring contributions to the work of our clients, including those in the biopharmaceutical and medtech sectors."

Most recently, Bellomy was a partner in the IP transactions and life sciences groups in the Boston office of Ropes & Gray. He started his legal career as an associate there in 2000 before leaving briefly to become senior licensing counsel for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals in 2007. He then rejoined Ropes & Gray, where he was promoted to partner in 2010. Prior to attending law school, Bellomy served as an officer in the U.S. Army.

Bellomy received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 2000 and a B.S. in electrical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1994. He is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Wilson Sonsini opened its Boston office in 2016 to better integrate into and service clients in one of the top life sciences markets in the U.S. and the world. The office recently celebrated its fifth anniversary and now has 35 attorneys and seven patent agents who represent clients primarily in the life sciences industry. Many of the firm's Boston-based attorneys and other professionals have substantial life sciences expertise and experience, having earned advanced scientific degrees and/or represented pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostic companies. They regularly work with clients doing business in cutting-edge scientific arenas, including cell therapy, gene editing/CRISPR, digital health, and immunotherapeutics.

"Mark's addition is another example of Wilson Sonsini's growing presence in Boston and it underscores the firm's commitment to growing its East Coast offices and expanding its life sciences transactions practice," said Ian Edvalson, co-head of Wilson Sonsini's technology transactions practice and a member of the firm's board of directors.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For nearly 60 years, Wilson Sonsini has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking legal counsel to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage governance and enterprise-scale matters; assist with intellectual property development, protection and IP-driven transactions; represent them in contested disputes; and/or advise them on antitrust or other regulatory matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

SOURCE Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Related Links

http://www.wsgr.com

