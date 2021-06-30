Wilson Sonsini Debuts Neuron - A New Breed of Technology-Enabled Legal Services

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued commitment to the global start-up ecosystem, preeminent technology law firm Wilson Sonsini today unveiled Neuron, the latest step in the firm's mission to disrupt the legal industry. Neuron, the digital home for a start-up's legal needs, is a next-generation proprietary software platform that streamlines, automates, and digitizes the typical legal processes along a start-up's journey - from formation to exit.

Dedicated modules will include incorporation, capitalization management, corporate maintenance, and financings. Neuron completes routine legal processes in a fraction of the time that traditional manual methods require. With Neuron, Wilson Sonsini's Emerging Companies Practice (ECP) provides start-ups a single-view digital home to access and manage their legal information and documentation at any time. Start-ups can also collaborate directly with their ECP legal team on one integrated platform.

"Neuron is our next paradigm leap in transforming the legal industry. Having advised hundreds of thousands of start-ups, our ECP attorneys know what entrepreneurs need to succeed. We have combined Wilson Sonsini's world-class legal expertise with automation to deliver high-quality, responsive, and efficient technology-enabled legal services to our clients," said Senior Partner at Wilson Sonsini and ECP Co-Chair Raj Judge .

"We recently invested in a company built on Neuron, and it was impressive that the platform enabled the company to incorporate significantly faster with greater efficiency. It's great to see Wilson Sonsini invest in a world-class technology platform and continue to reinvent how they serve start-ups," said Guru Chahal , partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners.

"We are building an enterprise-class technology solution with the same level of sophistication that our start-up clients would expect from their own products to address their need for fast, frictionless yet highly personalized service. With Neuron, the ECP can enable founders to focus on growing their businesses instead of on labor-intensive legal processes," said Wilson Sonsini Chief Innovation Officer David Wang .

Wilson Sonsini is a leader in the adoption and deployment of technology solutions designed to improve legal services. Most recently, Wilson Sonsini's ECP introduced a new Knowledge Bank and digital hub for start-ups, founders, and VCs to access its legal expertise. Earlier this year, Wilson Sonsini announced an agreement with Morgan Stanley to integrate Shareworks with Wilson Sonsini's proprietary capitalization management software. In 2019, Wilson Sonsini unveiled its technology subsidiary SixFifty , which has since developed and delivered tools to help in-house counsel address ever-changing areas of the law like privacy and return to work.

For more information, visit ecp.wsgr.com/neuron.

About Wilson Sonsini

For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini has offered a broad range of legal services, focused on solving challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com .

About the Emerging Companies Practice (ECP)

Wilson Sonsini's ECP is a global leader in representing start-up companies from formation to IPO and beyond. Over the past six decades, the ECP has advised hundreds of thousands of companies, like DoorDash, Google, Lyft, Netflix, and Tesla, through various stages of growth and liquidity events. Companies leverage the ECP's deep experience, top legal resources, and a global network of VCs and industry relationships to scale through all stages of their life cycle. The ECP has over 400 attorneys worldwide focused on delivering high-quality legal services to the emerging companies ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.ecp.wsgr.com .

SOURCE Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Related Links

http://www.wsgr.com

