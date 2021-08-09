Wilson Sonsini Expands National Security Regulatory Practice

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Jahna Hartwig has joined the firm as a senior counsel in the Washington, D.C., office. She will be a member of Wilson Sonsini's national security practice.

Hartwig has over 20 years of experience advising clients on export control and sanctions compliance issues as both in-house and outside counsel. She has developed and implemented compliance programs covering a variety of export control and sanctions regimes, conducted internal investigations and audits, developed and delivered training, prepared commodity jurisdiction and classification requests, filed voluntary disclosures, and worked with government regulators to resolve a wide range of export control and sanctions issues. Hartwig has significant experience advising clients on export controls related to fundamental research and public domain information, as well as experience in all matters related to compliance with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). She has also advised clients on a wide range of related legal issues, including compliance with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and other anti-corruption laws, and the National Industrial Security Policy Operating Manual (NISPOM).

Prior to joining Wilson Sonsini, Hartwig served as a principal and associate general counsel for Ethics & Compliance at Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. In this role, she led the firm's International Trade Compliance program, and supervised the firm's Data Privacy and Compliance Analytics programs. Hartwig previously served as director and associate general counsel at Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, where she led the ITC Licensing & Operations division of the International Trade Compliance program. She also previously served as associate general counsel for Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, where she managed the International Trade Compliance Program. Earlier in her career, Hartwig was a partner at Williams Mullen, PC, and an associate in the international trade practices of both Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Kaye Scholer LLP.

After law school, Hartwig clerked for the Honorable Thomas J. Aquilino, Jr. at the U.S. Court of International Trade. She earned her J.D., with honors, from George Washington University Law School in 1999. She received both an M.A. and B.A. in international affairs from George Washington University.

Based in Washington, D.C., Wilson Sonsini's national security practice advises clients ranging from large multinational companies to small start-ups on national security issues, notably the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, technology transactions, export controls and economic sanctions, cyber security, corruption and bribery, and privacy and data protection. The firm's attorneys have deep experience in the national security community and counsel clients on all aspects of national security issues, including advising on various government licensing requirements; assisting with obtaining required government authorizations; and representing clients throughout government inquiries and investigations, board investigations, mergers and acquisitions, and congressional inquiries.

