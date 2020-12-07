Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Elects 15 New Partners

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, today announced that the firm has elected 15 new partners from its attorney ranks. The promotions will be effective February 1, 2021.

"There are too many qualities that describe our newest class of attorneys to mention, but this group, like so many others in recent years, is emblematic of the breadth of work our firm does for its clients, the substantial degree of diversity within our firm, and the range of our expertise," said Doug Clark, Wilson Sonsini's managing partner. "In what has been an unprecedented and substantially different year, we're proud to introduce our 2021 class of uniquely talented and accomplished partners."

The 2021 partners-elect are:

Sheryl Shapiro Bassin, Litigation. Based in New York, Bassin maintains a broad practice focused on complex commercial, securities, and corporate governance litigation. She represents and advises clients in high-stakes commercial litigation involving contract and business disputes. She also has significant experience representing companies and their directors and officers in stockholder class actions, derivative actions, and deal litigation in federal and state courts throughout the U.S. Bassin received her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Adrian S. Broderick, Corporate. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, Broderick maintains a multidisciplinary practice centered around Delaware corporate law. She advises clients with respect to fiduciary duties, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, dissolution and liquidation, and statutory requirements. She has significant experience providing counsel on matters of Delaware corporate, limited partnership, limited liability company, and statutory trust law. Broderick received her J.D. from Duke University School of Law.

Barath R. Chari, Technology Transactions. Based in San Francisco, Chari focuses on intellectual property, licensing, and the drafting and negotiation of commercial contracts. He also advises companies on IP issues that arise in the course of mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and financing transactions. His clients include both public and private companies across a broad range of industries, with an emphasis on start-ups and emerging technologies in the cloud computing, hardware, and media sectors. Chari received his J.D. from the George Washington University Law School.

Lauren A. Collins, Energy and Infrastructure. Based in Los Angeles, Collins specializes in tax matters related to project finance, with a focus on renewable energy and infrastructure assets. She represents clients in the financing, disposition, acquisition, and development of innovative renewable energy projects, including in the solar, wind, energy storage, fuel cell, and biomass sectors, and has helped develop some of the most complex and cutting-edge renewable energy financing transactions in the United States. Collins received her J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and an LL.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law.

Andrew S. Gillman, Corporate. Based in Palo Alto, Gillman has extensive experience representing clients in corporate and securities law matters, including venture financings, as well as initial public offerings and other complex capital markets transactions. In addition, he advises both late-stage private and public companies on securities disclosure and corporate governance issues. Prior to practicing law, he was a certified public accountant and financial statement auditor. Gillman received his J.D. from SMU Dedman School of Law.

Lora M. Green, Patents and Innovations. Based in Washington, D.C., Dr. Green focuses her practice on patent strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the Federal Circuit. Prior to joining the firm, she spent 25 years at the USPTO, including seven years as a lead administrative patent judge. She managed post-grant review proceedings, such as inter partes and covered business method reviews, and decided ex parte appeals from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical examining groups. Green received her J.D. from the George Washington University Law School.

Eric Y. Hsu, Corporate. Based in Palo Alto, Hsu practices corporate and securities law with an emphasis on clients in the life sciences industry. He primarily represents emerging growth companies in areas such as medical devices, digital health, and biotechnology. Hsu received his J.D. from UC Davis School of Law.

Erika Muhl, Corporate. Based in Palo Alto, Muhl advises a variety of public and late-stage private companies on corporate and transactional matters. Her experience includes complex capital markets transactions, public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deals, and issuer self-tender matters. She also represents clients in venture capital financings and counsels companies on corporate governance and securities disclosure matters. Muhl received her J.D. from UC Hastings College of the Law.

Matt Squires, Corporate. Based in Seattle, Squires represents international emerging growth companies and venture capital firms in cross-border venture financings, mergers and acquisitions, and public and private capital markets transactions. As the head of the firm's Latin America practice, he has extensive experience representing Latin American start-ups and investors focused on Latin America. Squires also advises companies and underwriters in connection with IPOs and other securities offerings, including follow-on offerings, ADSs, high-yield bonds, and exchange and tender offers. He received his J.D. from New York University School of Law.

Rebecca L. Stuart, Litigation. Based in Palo Alto, Stuart represents employers in federal and state court litigation and before administrative agencies in connection with discrimination, harassment, retaliation, breach of contract, wage and hour, wrongful termination, and other employment law matters. She regularly advises human resources professionals, executives, and board members regarding all aspects of the employment relationship, and is a frequent speaker on matters of importance in the employment community. Stuart received her J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law.

Bradley T. Tennis, Antitrust and Competition. Based in Washington, D.C., Tennis focuses his practice on global government conduct investigations, antitrust litigation, and counseling, with a particular emphasis on emerging antitrust issues in technology sectors. He represents clients across a range of industries, including software, computer and networking hardware, online advertising, internet infrastructure, physical security, pharmaceuticals, and media. Tennis received his J.D. from Yale Law School.

Derek E. Wallace, Tax. Based in New York, Wallace counsels public and private companies regarding a variety of corporate, partnership, and international tax matters, including domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and financings. He also advises clients on tax matters related to fund formation and the formation and operation of limited liability companies and partnerships. Wallace received his J.D. from New York University School of Law.

Libby J. Weingarten, Privacy and Cybersecurity. Based in Washington, D.C., Weingarten advises companies on U.S. and international privacy, consumer protection, and data security issues. She represents major multinational corporations facing investigations by the FTC and other federal and state regulators. Weingarten also counsels clients on various privacy laws, including Section 5 of the FTC Act, the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, and the California Consumer Privacy Act. Her clients include retailers, software companies, ad-tech companies, mobile app developers, and ed-tech companies. Weingarten received her J.D. from Duke University School of Law.

Lori P. Westin, Patents and Innovations. Based in San Diego, Dr. Westin advises clients on patent-related matters, including strategic intellectual property counseling and patent prosecution. Prior to practicing law, she was a research scientist at several companies and academic institutes. Westin is the primary author of numerous scientific and legal publications, and she is an inventor on seven issued U.S. patents on microchip and DNA amplification technology. She received her J.D. from Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

Alyssa M. Worsham, Litigation. Based in Seattle, Worsham represents clients in intellectual property litigation, IP licensing and transactions, the enforcement of brands and domain names, the clearance and selection of trademarks, and trademark prosecution. She also counsels clients on advertising and brand-related issues, copyright protection, and privacy matters. In addition, she has experience advising U.S. companies on foreign investment and telecommunications, privacy, and technology policies in Asia. Worsham received her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School.

