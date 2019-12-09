Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Elects 17 New Partners

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, today announced that the firm has elected 17 new partners from its attorney ranks. The promotions will go into effect on February 1, 2020.

"This highly accomplished group of attorneys is reflective of the firm's breadth of expertise and diversity," said Doug Clark, Wilson Sonsini's managing partner. "We're extremely proud of this remarkable group of outstanding professionals, and we're thrilled to welcome them as our newest partners."

The 2020 partners-elect are:

Mark Bass, Corporate. Based in Washington, D.C., Bass works with public and private technology companies at all stages of growth. He also represents venture capital funds, private equity firms, and investment banks in transactional matters. His corporate practice includes representing clients in public offerings; mergers and acquisitions; and private equity and venture financings. Bass has substantial capital markets experience, representing issuers and underwriters in initial public offerings and follow-on offerings. He also advises public companies on compliance with securities and exchange laws. Bass received his J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School.

Amy B. Caiazza, Corporate. Based in Washington, D.C., Caiazza counsels clients who sponsor cutting-edge investment and financial platforms. She also advises clients on regulatory and transactional matters involving the securities and commodities laws. Her clients include pathbreaking fintech and blockchain companies, and she has been integral to the firm's practice addressing regulatory issues associated with cryptocurrencies and other crypto-assets. Caiazza received her J.D. from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in 2011.

Jennifer Fang, Corporate. Based in Boston, Fang represents life sciences and innovative technology start-ups and their board and management teams, advising them on formation, governance, equity and debt financings, initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and other transactions. She also advises the venture and growth capital firms and strategic investors that fund such companies. Fang received her J.D. from University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2009.

Joshua F. Gruenspecht, Regulatory and Compliance. Based in Washington, D.C., Gruenspecht advises investors, funds, established companies and startups in regulatory, investigative, and enforcement matters. He represents domestic businesses and foreign entities before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS), the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), federal defense and intelligence agencies, state utilities commissions, and other government bodies on issues related to national security, communications, and cybersecurity. Gruenspecht received his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2010.

Lee Johnson, Patents and Innovations. Based in San Diego, Dr. Johnson provides counsel and assistance to clients in intellectual property matters, including patent counseling, drafting, and prosecution. He also represents clients in IP disputes and regularly represents companies, investors, and transactional IP counsel in licensing and technology transfer matters, research collaborations and partnerships, initial public offerings, and mergers and acquisitions. A large percentage of his clients do business in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, agtech and foodtech industries. Johnson received his B.C.L. and LL.B. from McGill University in 2008.

Alexander Key, Technology Transactions. Based in Palo Alto, Dr. Key focuses primarily on the representation of biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, and digital health companies. He advises public and private companies on complex partnering transactions, including the structuring and negotiation of acquisitions, licenses, strategic alliances, financings, initial public offerings, research and development agreements, and procurement arrangements. Key received his J.D. from Duke University School of Law in 2005.

Lang Liu, Corporate. Based in Palo Alto, Liu works with innovative technology public and private companies through all stages of growth. She also represents venture capital funds and investment banks in transactional matters. Her corporate practice includes representing clients in public offerings; mergers and acquisitions; and private equity and venture financings. She also counsels clients on corporate governance and public company disclosure matters. Liu received her J.D. from Yale Law School in 2011.

Natalie Morgan, Litigation. Based in San Diego, Morgan focuses her practice on patent litigation, representing clients in patent cases as trial counsel in jury, bench, International Trade Commission, and arbitration trials. She has extensive experience managing patent cases covering diverse technologies, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cellular and computer-related devices, and software and internet products. She counsels clients on all types of intellectual property issues relating to patents and advises clients on pre-litigation strategy issues, litigation strategy, and alternative dispute resolution options. Morgan received her J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law in 2000.

Rich Mullen, Mergers & Acquisitions. Based in San Francisco, Mullen's practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, tender and exchange offers, divestitures, equity investments, and other strategic matters involving public and private companies. He primarily represents clients in the technology and life sciences industries, but also has represented clients in a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, healthcare, financial services, aviation, automotive, security, and manufacturing. Mullen received his J.D. from University of Michigan Law School in 2009.

Christina L. Poulsen, Corporate. Based in Palo Alto, Poulsen represents public and private technology and life sciences companies, as well as financial institutions. Her corporate practice includes representing clients in corporate transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on and secondary offerings, venture-backed private financings, and mergers and acquisitions. She also regularly represents companies in general corporate and securities matters, including corporate formation and structuring, corporate governance, and SEC reporting obligations. Poulsen received her J.D. from UC Davis School of Law in 2009.

Eli Richlin, Litigation. Based in New York, Richlin maintains a broad practice focused on litigation pending in New York federal and state courts covering general commercial matters, intellectual property disputes, white collar criminal defense and internal investigations, and government and regulatory enforcement proceedings. He has advised and represented individual and corporate clients in connection with a wide range of matters, including contractual disputes, the protection of intellectual property rights, internet-related controversies, and corporate control issues. Richlin received his J.D. from New York University School of Law in 2010.

Melissa Rick, Corporate. Based in Palo Alto, Rick advises emerging companies at all stages of maturity, including formation, initial funding, expansion, and exit. She works with public and private companies on a range of transactions, including venture financings, initial public offerings, and mergers and acquisitions. She also counsels clients on matters such as general corporate law and governance and public company disclosure, as well as reporting with the SEC. Rick received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2010.

Patrick J. Sandor, Mergers & Acquisitions. Based in San Francisco, Sandor's practice primarily focuses on representing clients in buyout and investment transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, spin-offs and carve-outs, restructurings and recapitalizations, and growth and later-stage financings. He has represented private and public companies, as well as private equity funds and their portfolio companies in a broad range of corporate transactions. Sandor received his J.D. from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law in 2011.

Jessica L. Snorgrass, Litigation. Based in Palo Alto, Snorgrass has extensive experience representing companies, audit committees, and individuals in government and internal investigations, often in instances involving allegations of financial reporting and accounting fraud; violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; insider trading; and disclosure violations, among other matters. She also represents clients in securities class actions, shareholder derivative lawsuits, and related litigation matters. Snorgrass received her J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law in 2008.

Jaqueline Tokuda, Corporate. Based in Palo Alto, Tokuda represents public and private companies, and individuals in executive compensation and employee benefits matters. She advises them on the design and administration of equity-based compensation programs; employment, consulting, retention, severance, change in control, and deferred compensation arrangements; and the related tax, accounting, ERISA, and securities law implications. She also assists public companies with governance and compliance matters. Tokuda received her J.D. from Boston College Law School in 2006.

Lauren Gallo White, Litigation. Based in San Francisco, White represents internet and digital media companies in complex, high-stakes litigation. Her practice focuses on matters raising novel legal questions related to online speech, privacy, and intellectual property. She litigates in federal and state courts throughout the U.S. and has significant experience authoring successful trial and appellate briefs. White received her J.D. from Columbia University School of Law in 2011.

Lori Will, Litigation. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, Will focuses her practice on the representation of corporate entities and their directors and officers in corporate, complex commercial, and federal securities litigation. She has significant experience representing clients in stockholder class actions and derivative lawsuits, including substantial experience litigating before in the Delaware Court of Chancery, as well as state and federal courts throughout the U.S. Will received her J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2009.

