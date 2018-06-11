Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Expands Corporate and Securities Practice

Funahashi works on a wide range of corporate finance matters, from start-up companies obtaining angel financing to multi-billion dollar transactions for multi-national and Fortune 500 companies. He has handled more than $10 billion in financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and IPOs throughout his career, including hundreds of private and public financing transactions for entrepreneurs and investors. His practice focuses on the representation of technology, life sciences, healthcare, and other growth companies in the U.S. and internationally.

"Ken has established a vibrant practice by representing sophisticated technology and life sciences companies, and his impressive list of M&A and financing deals includes working with respected private equity and investment funds," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. "His connections throughout the market in Southern California and his entrepreneurial approach will complement our corporate practice in the region. We are pleased he's joined the firm."

Funahashi is an active member of the Southern California angel and start-up community, and previously served as chair of the San Diego North Chamber of Commerce's Economic Development Committee and Cleantech Subcommittee; president, chair, and board member of the Japan Society of San Diego and Tijuana; co-chair of the Judicial Endorsements Committee and board member of the Pan Asian Lawyers of San Diego; board member of the Union of Pan Asian Communities (UPAC); and pro bono counsel to a number of nonprofit entities. He has also received the State Bar of California's Wiley Manuel Pro Bono Award multiple times.

"The combination of Los Angeles' growing technology and life sciences sectors, plus WSGR's reputation as the go-to firm for helping innovative companies navigate all stages of growth, makes for a compelling opportunity," said Funahashi. "I am excited to share the firm's leading expertise in venture capital, IPOs, intellectual property protection, and high stakes litigation with my clients and the technology and life sciences communities throughout Southern California."

Funahashi received his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1993 and his J.D. and MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1997. He is admitted to practice in California. He also has lived and worked in Tokyo as an attorney and was a Fund for International Education Scholar at Osaka University School of Law.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 50 years, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilson-sonsini-goodrich--rosati-expands-corporate-and-securities-practice-300663974.html

SOURCE Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Related Links

http://www.wsgr.com

