Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Expands Corporate and Securities Practice

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Brian M. McDaniel has rejoined the firm's fund services and emerging companies practices as a partner in the Palo Alto office.

McDaniel specializes in the formation and operation of venture capital and other private investment funds. His practice is oriented around finding commercial solutions across multiple areas of law, including partnership, tax, and regulatory, in multiple jurisdictions.

"A key component of our emerging companies practice, which consistently leads the market based on the number of venture financings completed, is our successful fund services group," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. "Dating back to when he was an associate with our firm, Brian has successfully developed the relationships and experience needed to represent U.S. venture capital funds. It's even more impressive that he's expanded his experience to include representing cross-border funds in the U.S., China, India, and Southeast Asia. We are very pleased to welcome him back to the firm."

Prior to rejoining WSGR, McDaniel worked in the private investment funds practice of a different law firm, which he joined in 2007. He was based in that firm's Hong Kong office. From 1998 to 2007, McDaniel was an associate in WSGR's funds practice in the Palo Alto office. Before practicing law, McDaniel worked with mission controllers at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

"I'm excited about returning and the opportunity to continue building the funds practice at a firm that I know quite well, and one that has a leading emerging companies practice and strong relationships in the venture community," said McDaniel. "In addition to continuing to work with clients with whom I've established strong relationships, I look forward to helping WSGR's fund clients as part of an experienced funds team, and again being part of an emerging companies practice that has an unparalleled number of relationships with venture firms in the U.S. and globally."

McDaniel received his J.D. from Harvard Law School, where he graduated cum laude, in 1998. He earned his B.S. degree in computer science and engineering from Texas A&M University, where he graduated magna cum laude, in 1994. He is admitted to practice in California and Hong Kong.

McDaniel is the second partner-level attorney WSGR has added in the funds services area. In July 2018, the firm announced that James F. Jensen had rejoined the firm's fund services and emerging companies practices as a partner in the Palo Alto office.

WSGR's funds practice has extensive experience in all aspects of investment fund formation, including the representation of sponsors in the formation of new private investment vehicles and the representation of limited partners investing in funds. The firm's funds group also represents other investment fund market participants—such as large corporations, foundations, family offices, and high net worth individuals—in a range of transactions, including limited partner commitments to investment funds. The group's attorneys advise on the relevant securities law and financial services regulations and ongoing obligations related to venture capital funds, private equity funds, and hedge funds. The group's expertise also includes all aspects of investment fund structuring, including fund terms and conditions, investor negotiations, tax-advantaged structures, and cross-border fundraising, as well as day-to-day fund operations.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 50 years, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

