Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Expands Tax Practice

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Eileen M. O'Pray has joined the firm's tax and tax equity practice as Of Counsel in the Palo Alto office.

Prior to joining WSGR, O'Pray was senior tax counsel and director of Intel Corporation's M&A and transactional tax group. While at Intel, she led tax teams on all aspects of U.S. and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, including structuring and transaction negotiation, managing tax diligence and IP and business integration, and advising on tax synergies and pricing considerations. O'Pray led the global tax partnership with Intel's treasury group, advising on tax aspects of financial products, capital markets transactions, tax equity investments, and global cash management. She advised Intel's venture capital division on structuring debt and equity investments, exits, and other transactions, focusing on U.S. and cross-border tax considerations. O'Pray also partnered with finance, accounting, and business teams on corporate finance strategies and transactions. In 2017, O'Pray received the Intel Achievement Award and CFO Award for execution of multiple tax-efficient treasury transactions.

"Eileen brings to our firm's clients a wealth of tax experience that she's amassed during her impressive in-house role at Intel and while in private practice," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. "We're pleased she's joining our firm's tax practice."

Before joining Intel, she was counsel at Shearman & Sterling LLP in that firm's Menlo Park, Calif. office. In private practice, O'Pray represented U.S. and non-U.S. clients in domestic and cross-border M&A deals, including stock and asset acquisitions and dispositions and joint ventures. She counseled private equity funds on domestic, inbound, and outbound investments and acquisitions and exits. O'Pray advised on tax aspects of financial products and capital markets transactions, including IPOs and hybrid securities offerings, debt restructurings, and REIT transactions. She also counseled sovereign wealth funds on U.S. investments and transactions and represented clients in audits and tax controversy matters, including IRS appeals.

"We're excited that Eileen is joining our team of experienced tax practitioners and look forward to her adding substantial insight and value to our innovative technology and life sciences clients," said Myra Sutanto Shen, a partner at WSGR who leads the firm's tax practice. "Eileen has a remarkable range of in-depth knowledge about tax issues that arise in the context of sophisticated transactions, from capital markets and cross-border transactions to private equity and venture investments."

From 2014 to 2015, O'Pray was an adjunct professor in the graduate-level tax program at Golden Gate University School of Law in San Francisco. She was also an associate at Coblentz, Patch, Duffy & Bass LLP in San Francisco.

O'Pray received her J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2002, and her A.B. degree in history from Harvard College, magna cum laude, in 1999.

