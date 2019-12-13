Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Expands Technology Transactions Practice

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, is pleased to announce that Kathleen M. Snyder has joined the firm's technology and commercial transactions practice as Of Counsel in the Boston office. She will also be a member of the firm's growing interdisciplinary digital health practice.

Snyder's practice focuses on the intersection of healthcare and technology. With 20 years of experience in the healthcare field, she has an intrinsic understanding of the healthcare landscape. Her technology-focused transactional practice, coupled with her regulatory experience, gives her a unique perspective to help clients navigate the evolving digital health environment.

Prior to joining Wilson Sonsini, Snyder served as deputy general counsel for information technology at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. There, her practice consisted of drafting and negotiating complex technology contracts; providing regulatory interpretation and compliance with state and federal healthcare laws and regulations; and advising on data management and intellectual property issues. Snyder also provided legal support and guidance to EOHHS leadership on the Massachusetts Digital Health Council and the Massachusetts Health Information Technology Council, helping to develop innovative solutions to complex healthcare and technology challenges.

During her time at EOHHS, Snyder helped create the Massachusetts Health Information Exchange, and served as its counsel from 2012 to 2019.

"We are delighted that Kathleen has joined Wilson Sonsini and our growing digital health group, and we are confident that clients will value her experience and insights in this increasingly important area," said Ian Edvalson, a co-chair of the firm's technology and commercial transactions practice. "As a healthcare industry veteran, Kathleen brings with her wide-ranging experience across the sector, including in digital health from her time at EOHHS, which will significantly benefit clients in that space."

Earlier in her career, Snyder was a managed care attorney and member of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Institutional Research Board. She earned her LL.M. in European law from Lund University Law Faculty, Sweden; her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, Boston; and her B.A. from Bates College, Lewiston, ME. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts.

Snyder is president of the Newton Lower Falls Improvement Association, and volunteers as a swim coach.

Wilson Sonsini's digital health group consists of a team of interdisciplinary attorneys with highly relevant industry and technical backgrounds, along with healthcare-related legal experience. The firm has been involved in a series of recent digital health transactions, including our representation of Babylon Health, a U.K.-based start-up developing AI-based health services, in its record $550 million Series C financing; our representation of Livongo Health, Inc., a leading digital health company empowering individuals with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, in its $105 million initial public offering; and our representation of WageWorks, a leader in administering HSAs and complementary consumer-directed benefits, in its $2 billion acquisition by HealthEquity.

