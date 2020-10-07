Wilson Sonsini's SixFifty Brings Automated Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Platform to Business Leaders

"Many organizations want to increase the diversity and inclusion of their workforce but don't have the resources to make meaningful progress," said Kimball Dean Parker, CEO of SixFifty. "We worked with the employment attorneys at Wilson Sonsini to think through the key points that organizations need to consider to plan and implement a compliant and successful diversity, equity, and inclusion program. We then automated that expertise in order to lower the time and cost."

SixFifty helps businesses with their diversity and inclusion plans in three steps. First, SixFifty's automation system asks organizations a series of questions to evaluate their diversity and inclusion efforts. Based on the answers, the platform produces an assessment and plan of action that organizations can use to guide their path forward. For organizations that are focusing on diversity and inclusion for the first time, the assessment and plan of action will identify the initial steps that they should take to start their diversity and inclusion efforts.

Second, SixFifty's platform helps organizations implement their diversity, equity, and inclusion plans by (1) generating customized policies and supporting employment paperwork, and (2) providing an employee feedback portal where organizations can field input from their workforce. The portal can confidentially gather and catalogue comments and complaints, creating an audit-ready record of compliance and good faith.

Finally, as relevant laws and best practices evolve, SixFifty and Wilson Sonsini will automatically update the offering to reflect changes. SixFifty will also offer to meet with each organization on a quarterly basis to ensure they are meeting their goals and staying up to date.

"When forming a diversity, equity, and inclusion program, employers need to take into account guidance and requirements from all levels of government," said Marina Tsatalis, a partner at Wilson Sonsini who leads the firm's employment law practice. "We are working with SixFifty to prepare the policies and plans of action and to keep them updated and current as the legal landscape evolves in this area."

SixFifty's DEI tool is the latest in a series of products. SixFifty has released to help businesses and people handle situations that can be legally complicated. SixFifty offers products that help companies with privacy compliance (GDPR and CCPA) and employment issues related to COVID-19 (telecommuting and return to work). In April 2020, SixFifty released free tools for renters (www.hellolandlord.org) and homeowners (www.hellolender.org) to take advantage of forbearance periods applicable to paying rent and mortgages under federal stimulus relief efforts. To date, thousands of individuals and businesses have used SixFifty's tools to help them resolve legal challenges.

About SixFifty

SixFifty is the technology subsidiary of the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. SixFifty leverages the firm's legal expertise to develop automated tools designed to make the law affordable and easier to navigate. SixFifty offers products that help companies with privacy compliance (GDPR and CCPA) and employment issues related to COVID-19 (telecommuting and return to work), with many more areas to come. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 50 years, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

