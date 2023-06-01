WILSON SPORT PROFESSIONALS RETURNS WITH 'MODERN ICONS' JUST IN TIME FOR THE GREATEST SHOW ON CLAY

Wilson introduces hardgoods and apparel tennis collections made for quintessential play on clay

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced the launch of its latest sportswear collection from the Wilson Sport Professionals line. Designed to capture the concept of new nostalgia, Wilson Sport Professionals introduces styles, cuts and patterns inspired by iconic eras in sport and culture, crafted with new-age technical excellence.

The brand's "Modern Icons" collection taps into the 1950s aesthetic with classic silhouettes and structured tailoring, pulling inspiration from iconic tournaments for the perfect performance couture.

"Each and every collection from the Wilson Sport Professionals line is made to perform at the highest level of sport in an iconic and beautiful way," said Joelle Michaeloff, Vice President of Design, Sportswear at Wilson. "Our latest drop, Modern Icons, pulls inspiration from Wilson's archives and the sport's iconic moments, on clay."

Top styles for men and women include:

Wilson also boasts its annual Roland-Garros inspired hardgoods collection. The curated assortment of tennis equipment, inspired by the "City of Light" includes: Clash V2 Racket, Blade V8 Racket, tour packs, team packs, backpacks, balls and dampeners.

Two additional Wilson Sport Professional collections are expected to drop later this summer, in tandem with the season's remaining Grand Slams. For more information, visit: Wilson.com.

About Wilson  

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. 

In Racquet Sports, Wilson is a global leader in tennis, padel, racquetball, badminton and pickleball. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information. 

