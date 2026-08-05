WILSON SPORTING GOODS AND CAITLIN CLARK UNVEIL THIRD INSTALLMENT OF SIGNATURE BASKETBALL COLLECTION

The three new basketballs reflect Caitlin's pursuit of pushing boundaries beyond the arc

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced today the expansion of its signature basketball line with WNBA star, Caitlin Clark. Since signing Clark in 2024, Wilson® has released several basketball collections celebrating her building legacy. In year three, Clark worked closely with the Wilson team to design and develop the new line that will be released on Wednesday, August 19.

Wilson & Caitlin Clark Unveil Third Installment of Signature Basketball Collection Speed Speed New Wilson & Caitlin Clark Signature Collection: Poise, Anchor & Fuse

"What I love about working with Wilson is that every collection brings something new to the table," said Caitlin Clark, three-time WNBA All-Star. "We keep finding ways to evolve the line, and I'm really excited for everyone to check out what we've got this time."

The latest collection features more technical, performance driven elements than previous lines, working alongside Caitlin to create designs meaningful to her. The basketballs are available in a range of price points, offering more options to athletes and fans alike. The three new basketballs are titled Fuse™, Anchor™ and Poise™:

Fuse (Outdoor Basketball): Channels the relentless energy and shot-making confidence of Caitlin into every detail of its design. A multi-color marbled "Fuse" finish flows across the ball in a dynamic swirl, creating bold, long-lasting graphics that hold up through endless hours on the court. Inspired by Caitlin's grind and fearless style of play, it reflects the work she puts in when no one is watching— reps that turn into results when the lights come on. Built for the grind, it captures that "blacktop to spotlight" mentality, fusing her game-changing talent into every dribble, pass and shot ($24.95 USD).

(Outdoor Basketball): Channels the relentless energy and shot-making confidence of Caitlin into every detail of its design. A multi-color marbled "Fuse" finish flows across the ball in a dynamic swirl, creating bold, long-lasting graphics that hold up through endless hours on the court. Inspired by Caitlin's grind and fearless style of play, it reflects the work she puts in when no one is watching— reps that turn into results when the lights come on. Built for the grind, it captures that "blacktop to spotlight" mentality, fusing her game-changing talent into every dribble, pass and shot ($24.95 USD). Anchor (Indoor/Outdoor Basketball): Flaunts a sophisticated color pallet while being a ball built to withstand all conditions, just as Caitlin does. A unique pebble pattern enhances traction in all conditions, helping channel moisture and elements away so the feel stays reliable whether indoors or outdoors. The Pure Feel Cover delivers a true pro-level touch with lasting durability, while Composite Pebbled Channels extend that textured grip across the entire surface for total-ball control. Together, these technologies help any athlete feel anchored in their play, just as Caitlin displays; every dribble, pass and shot stays locked in from start to finish ($34.95 USD).

(Indoor/Outdoor Basketball): Flaunts a sophisticated color pallet while being a ball built to withstand all conditions, just as Caitlin does. A unique pebble pattern enhances traction in all conditions, helping channel moisture and elements away so the feel stays reliable whether indoors or outdoors. The Pure Feel Cover delivers a true pro-level touch with lasting durability, while Composite Pebbled Channels extend that textured grip across the entire surface for total-ball control. Together, these technologies help any athlete feel anchored in their play, just as Caitlin displays; every dribble, pass and shot stays locked in from start to finish ($34.95 USD). Poise (Indoor/Outdoor Basketball): Embodies refined performance and understated confidence, designed in the spirit of Caitlin. A sophisticated, elevated aesthetic runs through every detail, anchored by subtle embossed patterning that repeats across the surface in a quiet, tonal texture. Finished with minimal gold branding accents, the design keeps focus on elegance and control rather than flash, reflecting the composed, professional presence Caitlin carries on and off the court. Built for performance but designed with restraint, the Poise basketball captures calm confidence, where precision, discipline and identity are seamlessly fused into every possession ($44.95 USD).

"Caitlin continues to be a dominant force on and off the court, bringing together sports fans of all ages and backgrounds, and evolving the shape of the game," says Carrie Ask, President & CEO, Wilson. "We are especially proud to partner with Caitlin on this latest collection, which melds some of our latest product innovation technology with Caitlin's style – showcasing how Wilson and Caitlin are consistently going beyond the arc."

The Wilson x Caitlin Clark basketball line will be available online and in-stores at Wilson and key retailers starting Wednesday, August 19. For more information, please visit Wilson.com and follow @WilsonBasketball on social.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation and heritage to the world of sport – celebrating the iconic moments made possible by Wilson across Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, American Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. Wilson is part of Amer Sports Group, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

In Basketball, Wilson is the supplier of Official Game Basketballs for the National Basketball Association® (NBA), the Women's National Basketball Association® (WNBA), National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA) for March Madness and the Final Four, Basketball Champions League (BCL), Basketball Africa League (BAL), FIBA 3x3 and approximately 39 High School State Associations.

SOURCE Wilson Sporting Goods