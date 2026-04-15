WILSON INTRODUCES BLADE V10 - THE MOST PLAYED RACKET ON TOUR

The ultimate control racket packed with updates for the modern, aggressive player

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods today announces the launch of their newest performance racket, Blade® v10, 20 years since the racket franchise's inception. Built for ultimate control and responsive impact, the Blade v10 delivers consistency for aggressive play that never lets up. Blade v10 will be played by some of the top athletes on tour, including four of the top 10 women: Aryna Sabalenka (No. 1), Amanda Anisimova (No. 6), Mirra Andreeva (No. 9), Vicky Mboko (No. 10), Jakub Menšík (No. 25).

Blade v10 will be played by some of the top athletes on tour, including Aryna Sabalenka (pictured above) Blade v10 is the ultimate control racket, packed with updates for the modern tennis player

"I have been playing with Wilson's Blade rackets since I was 15, we have seen a lot of wins together, which makes the relationship between an athlete and their racket extremely special," says Aryna Sabalenka, world No. 1. "The Blade v10 gives me everything that is important for me in a racket– confidence, control and the ability to compete as aggressively as possible. It was fun to test the prototype versions over the last few months, and I am excited to finally compete with v10."

First introduced in 2006, the Blade franchise has been trusted by pros for over two decades. The v10 version is the most aggressive Blade yet and represents the most significant update in franchise history. The new design enhances power while refining laser-like control and responsive feedback. Key updates include:

All-new TurboTaper technology is responsible for power increase, making it easier to hit through opponents with an enhanced beam while the StableFeel+ technology elevates the frame's responsive feel through a boost in stability. Players can compete more aggressively from more positions on the court, turning defense into offense and staying in command during critical moments.

technology is responsible for power increase, making it easier to hit through opponents with an enhanced beam while the technology elevates the frame's responsive feel through a boost in stability. Players can compete more aggressively from more positions on the court, turning defense into offense and staying in command during critical moments. Built with elite spec control , v10 is the tightest and most consistent Blade to date. Each racket has the same weight and balance delivering consistent feel allowing players to compete freely under pressure. These new enhancements are built to complement two decades of innovation, including Blade's beloved X-Loop design, FortyFive° carbon, DirectConnect handle and more.

, v10 is the tightest and most consistent Blade to date. Each racket has the same weight and balance delivering consistent feel allowing players to compete freely under pressure. These new enhancements are built to complement two decades of innovation, including Blade's beloved X-Loop design, carbon, handle and more. Bold Championship Green colorway, paired with an infrared hot spot, v10 commands attention on court. The upgraded version also features embossed muscle lines and a matching green replacement grip.

"The Blade franchise has been one of the most trusted rackets on tour, and we have been hard at work innovating to deliver the best version for today's evolving game," says Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Racquet Sports at Wilson. "Our main goal at Wilson is to always provide the top, cutting-edge equipment to our athletes, and we are confident the Blade v10 represents a significant upgrade, making it easier than ever to control the court."

Blade v10 will be available in-store and online at wilson.com starting today ranging from $289 – $299 in eight models such as Blade 98 (16x19) and (18x20) as well as Blade 100 and Blade 104. The collection is accompanied by a range of Blade v10 bags, including the Super Tour 15 pack, 9 pack, backpack and duffle. For more information, please visit wilson.com and follow @wilsontennis.

About Wilson:

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation and heritage to the world of sport – celebrating the iconic moments made possible by Wilson across Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, American Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. Wilson is part of Amer Sports, a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Please visit www.wilson.com for more information.

SOURCE Wilson Sporting Goods