WILSON LAUNCHES NEW DEFYER™ RACKET COLLECTION: ENGINEERED FOR MAXIMUM SPIN

Wilson® has deep-rooted heritage in racket development, which lays a strong foundation for creating new benchmarks in the category of innovation. Defyer sets a new standard in racket engineering, fusing motorsport inspired design principles with cutting-edge tennis technology. The result: a racket built for players who demand the highest caliber of performance. Available for advance purchase starting today, Defyer is already generating notable achievements across professional, collegiate and junior level competitions.

Engineered at the Highest Level

Wilson Labs, Wilson's Innovation Hub, launched this project last year with a clear objective: build a racket that could withstand the evolving playing conditions on court, where players are stronger and faster than ever before. After comprehensive research and development, the team presented an initial prototype to key athletes, such as Karen Khachanov, Sebastian Korda, Peyton Stearns and Arthur Fery, which received immediate, positive feedback.

"I felt confident with this racket from the first moment I used it. I took the prototype straight to an upcoming tournament," says Karen Khachanov. "It was great to be part of the development process, and the final version exceeds all of my expectations."

The prototype, an all-black racket with a red mark on the side, immediately gained attention and curiosity from the global tennis community. Wilson extended playtesting efforts to the collegiate level and additional professionals, such as Holger Rune and Moise Kouame, who have evolved into new ambassadors for the brand; furthering Wilson's commitment to empowering the best athletes in the world.

"I was instantly drawn to this racket when I first started playtesting with Wilson," says Holger Rune. "They have been supportive of my recovery, and I can't wait to compete with Defyer when I hit the court."

Limitless Innovation

With the positive player feedback received, Wilson transformed these insights into the final product. Defyer v1 features precision-engineered technology designed to redefine limits, with key innovations including:

Torq Shaft: Robust, tapered shafts generate high stability while allowing flex in the hoop to unleash powerful groundstrokes.

Robust, tapered shafts generate high stability while allowing flex in the hoop to unleash powerful groundstrokes. Airfoil Bumper™ : Engineered airfoil design that reduces airflow resistance to increase maneuverability and racket head acceleration.

Engineered airfoil design that reduces airflow resistance to increase maneuverability and racket head acceleration. Si3D™ : Optimized lateral bending to unleash heavy spin in each model.

Optimized lateral bending to unleash heavy spin in each model. Wilson Red: Nodding to Wilson's iconic red logo, the "adrenalyn red" colorway creates an eye-popping base.

"What we've created with Defyer is truly special and is a testament to our promise of always listening to our players and delivering the best equipment for them to thrive," says Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Racquet Sports at Wilson. "Defyer is centered around empowering athletes to push beyond their limits, never putting a ceiling on the greatness that they can achieve."

Availability

Defyer v1, built for the advanced player, will be available in four models (100, 100L, 100UL, 98 Pro) ranging from $279-$299 USD. The full collection is available for advanced purchase starting today. The 98 Pro—the most anticipated model in the lineup— will arrive on July 23, followed by the 100 model frames starting August 21. For more information, please visit wilson.com and follow along @wilsontennis.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation and heritage to the world of sport – celebrating the iconic moments made possible by Wilson across Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, American Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. Wilson is part of Amer Sports, a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Please visit www.wilson.com for more information.

SOURCE Wilson Sporting Goods