Wilson Sporting Goods and Roger Federer Unveil Groundbreaking Tennis Racket Line: The RF Collection

Longstanding partnership elevates with co-creation of performance tennis rackets and accessories

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today announces the launch of the RF Collection, a revolutionary tennis equipment line inspired, designed and developed in partnership with Roger Federer. The collection is rooted in legacy, driven by performance and innovated for the future, representing Federer's profound impact on the sport and his unwavering dedication to excellence. The RF Collection by Wilson will launch globally today, coinciding with Roger Federer's birthday.

"Wilson's partnership with Roger over the last 20 years has been one of the most remarkable relationships in the history of sport, and we are thrilled to take it to the next level with the RF Collection," says Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. "This collection has been years in the making, inclusive of in-depth racket testing, designing and collaborating with Roger; we are excited to finally bring it to the court for professionals and future generations of tennis players to continue his everlasting legacy. Roger is a powerful force on the global stage, and his influence will undoubtedly continue to drive the sport of tennis and industry as a whole forward."

In 2022, Roger Federer began collaborating with Wilson's innovation team to create a racket for his remaining time on tour. The main goals were to increase racket head speed and maintain his versatile style against heavy baseliners, while retaining a familiar Wilson racket feel. Despite retiring that year, Roger and Wilson utilized these insights to develop the RF 01, devoting countless hours to testing and reviewing the designs to create the most premium performance tennis racket line. This collaboration will keep Roger actively involved in tennis, partnering with Wilson to continue growing the sport, with the RF 01 being the first line in this signature collection.

"Having spent my whole career playing with Wilson rackets, I'm excited about the new RF Collection that we've created together," says Roger Federer. "I'm honored that Wilson is continuing my legacy by further innovating the game I love, and I hope the collection inspires the stars of today as much as I was inspired the first time that I picked up a Wilson racket."

The RF Collection is a testament to Roger's illustrious career with Wilson, his enduring influence on the tennis world and inspiration to play it forward. With game-changing innovations, iconic design and elevated performance, this racket collection is set to redefine the game. The RF 01 line is inclusive of three rackets models, all designed and tested by Federer himself:

RF 01 PRO: Roger's personally built racket* and the most playable, authentic RF frame ever created ($299) .

RF 01 : Built for the advanced adult player who prefers a standard weight performance frame ($279) .

: Built for the advanced adult player who prefers a standard weight performance frame . RF 01 FUTURE: Ideal for the advanced next generation player utilizing a lighter frame to develop their game. The lighter weight and adjusted balance point enhance comfort and power needed by young players ($259) .

Wilson technological innovations include the SABR™ FRAME DESIGN for superior performance versatility, GLIDE GUARD for reduced air resistance, BRAIDED 45 TECHNOLOGY for enhanced ball pocketing and stability and FEEL FILL for optimized vibration dampening. Style elements draw inspiration from Roger's personal and professional life, including the iconic RF logo, as well as a unique peak design that represents the mountains of Roger's native Switzerland.

The collection also features performance bags and accessories, such as the RF Tournament Racket Bag 15 Pack ($189), RF Practice Bag 6 Pack ($159), RF Backpack ($129), RF Racket Cover ($49), RF Premium Leather Replacement Grip ($19.95), RF Premium Replacement Grip ($10.95) and RF Dampener Pack ($6.50).

The RF Collection is now available online and in-stores at Wilson for purchase. For more information, please visit Wilson.com and follow @wilson and @wilsontennis on social.

*Pros often customize the racket they use. Racket specifications on endorsed consumer models may vary from the models used by Pros for match-play.

About Wilson:

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation and heritage to the world of sport – celebrating the iconic moments made possible by Wilson across Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, American Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. In Racquet Sports, Wilson is a global leader in tennis, padel, racquetball, badminton and pickleball. Wilson is part of Amer Sports, a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Roger Federer:

Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes and tennis players of all time. With 20 Grand Slam championships and 103 titles in singles, Federer has helped set the standard of excellence in the sport. His legacy of grace, sportsmanship, and versatility on the court endures, as he continues to actively promote and grow the sport of tennis globally.

Off the court, Federer is dedicated to philanthropy through the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports educational projects in southern Africa and Switzerland, reflecting his commitment to giving back to communities and making a positive impact.

