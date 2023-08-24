WILSON SPORTING GOODS CELEBRATES 45TH ANNIVERSARY OF US OPEN PARTNERSHIP WITH EXCLUSIVE PRODUCT AND EXPERIENCES

Wilson Sporting Goods

24 Aug, 2023, 09:58 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today announces its programming around the US Open, including exclusive product drops, athlete appearances, local givebacks and more.

"With so many notable relationships across the sports landscape, Wilson is truly the ball for all regardless of sport," says Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. "One of Wilson's most iconic official ball partnerships is with the US Open. We are so proud of our 45 years in Flushing Meadows and look forward to continuing this great tradition in 2023."

Wilson Advisory Staff Member, Marta Kostyuk, in the Midtown Tennis Dress
Wilson Sporting Goods Celebrates 45th Anniversary of US Open Partnership
During New York's marquee tennis event, the leading racquet sports brand will offer a wide range of new products in-store, online and at its pop-up on the grounds at the US Open. Wilson will offer its latest US Open collection of rackets and accessories, as well as "Noir," a limited-edition drop inspired by the classic black and white Film Noir era – available in Blade V8, Pro Staff V14, Ultra V4 and Clash V2.

In apparel, Wilson's latest sportswear drop will feature on-and-off the court looks for men and women, in colorways inspired by the best of NYC tennis – tennis ball yellow, classic navy and field green. Wilson will also have an exclusive assortment of commemorative US Open graphic tees, and a limited-edition Billie Jean King tee, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Battle of the Sexes and equal prize money.

Top styles from the latest sportswear drop include:

"It's been an amazing experience working with the Wilson team to influence the designs of my gear from head-to-toe, for each match," says Marta Kostyuk. "I can't wait to take the court in New York, with my new, favorite 'tennis ball' yellow dress that is hard to miss!"

The brand's vision to create a better world through sport will also be paramount during the US Open. Wilson will take part in US Open Fan Week, gifting 10,000 junior rackets to local youth throughout the week and during Arthur Ashe Kids Day on Sat., Aug. 26. Wilson's programming will also include an elevated experience for 50 under-served children, featuring a tennis clinic with Madison Keys and a variety of youth-focused activities around the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Sports fans can join in Wilson's celebration by participating in its "Win with Wilson" social activation. Participants can Play and Hunt for opportunities to win tickets, products and more around NYC in the days leading up to the main draw. For more information and official rules, please visit Wilson.com and follow @WilsonTennis and @Wilson on social.

About Wilson  

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., part of Amer Sports Group, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. 

In Racquet Sports, Wilson is a global leader in tennis, padel, racquetball, badminton and pickleball. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information. 

About Amer Sports Group 

Amer Sports is a global group of sports and outdoor brands including Arc'teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance, Atomic, and more. Loved and trusted by millions, our brands empower people from courts to slopes, from cities to mountains, and everywhere in between. With more than 10,000 employees globally, Amer Sports exists to elevate the world through sport and to inspire people to lead better, healthier lives. For more information, visit www.amersports.com.  

