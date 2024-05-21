Multiyear deal will include Clark's first-ever signature basketball line and innovation of future basketball product

CHICAGO , May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announces today a multiyear partnership with Indiana Fever guard, Caitlin Clark, as part of its athlete roster. Wilson will roll-out signature basketball collections celebrating Clark's continued legacy, as well as work with her to innovate product across the WNBA, NBA and basketball at large– further cementing her impact on the world of sport.

WELCOME TO WILSON, CAITLIN. WILSON SPORTING GOODS DOUBLES DOWN ON WOMEN'S GAME BY SIGNING CAITLIN CLARK

"Wilson is made to celebrate the most iconic moments in sport, and we have always aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their own story," says Amanda Lamb, Head of Global Brand at Wilson. "Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn't be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court."

As part of Clark's role, she will test, advise and provide feedback on a range of Wilson basketball products; further advancing how Wilson continues to improve the game from youth to pro. Wilson will drop collections that celebrate Clark throughout the rest of 2024, as well as work with her to creatively direct her first-ever signature basketball line that will debut later this year.

"Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn't be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them," says Caitlin Clark, NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer and WNBA rookie. "It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes."

The first drop in the collection will go live today, featuring Wilson's classic white and gold WNBA basketball with personalized laser engravings celebrating iconic Clark moments. Consumers can choose one of three designs to personalize their basketball. This drop will be available exclusively at Wilson.com.

Building upon Wilson's vision to create a better world through sport, a key component of this collaboration will be to enable access to play for youth across the country. Products within the collection will be available for consumers at a variety of price points and across Wilson's direct-to-consumer channels and key retailers. In addition, Wilson will support the Caitlin Clark Foundation and aid in its mission of uplifting and improving the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition and sport– three pillars Caitlin believes were foundational in her success. For more information, please visit Wilson.com and follow @WilsonBasketball and @Wilson on social.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation and heritage to the world of sport – celebrating the iconic moments made possible by Wilson across Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, American Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. Wilson is part of Amer Sports Group, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

In Basketball, Wilson is the supplier of Official Game Basketballs for the National Basketball Association® (NBA), the Women's National Basketball Association® (WNBA), National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA) for March Madness and the Final Four, Basketball Champions League (BCL), Basketball Africa League (BAL), FIBA 3x3 and approximately 39 High School State Associations.

