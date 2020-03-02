Wilson Sporting Goods Introduces The All-New, High Performance Ultra Tennis Racket For The Player Seeking Effortless Power On Every Swing

"The Ultra racket is about easy, effortless power no matter where you are on the court," said Hans-Martin Reh, General Manager, Wilson Racquet Sports. "In designing this racket, we wanted to answer the question of what exactly does this player want in their racket. After working with hundreds of players, we were able to create a racket that delivers power and stability, which were the two key benefits players said they needed, regardless of age or if they played singles or doubles tennis."

Wilson LABS, the innovation hub at Wilson, worked in conjunction with hundreds of Ultra players from across the world to redesign the Ultra racket. Through this process, Wilson discovered three player types that depend on Ultra's power for their game: classic players with a flatter, more-horizontal swing, younger singles players, and doubles players who look to power their shots through the court.

Through more than 16 months of extensive on-court playtesting, the Ultra v3's technology profile took shape:

An innovative Sweet Spot Channel™ on the inside of the frame allows the cross strings to extend further across the racket and increase string length for greater power.

The frame's Integrated Perimeter Weighting System™ increases its material volume at the three and nine o'clock positions to improves the racket's stability while increasing the sweet spot and power potential.

Power Profile™ frame geometries - along the throat and inside of the hoop of the racket - also contribute to its stability and power-friendly frame.

The high-tech attributes of the Ultra v3 extend to the racket's look. The new Ultra v3 features splashes of silver at the three and nine o'clock positions, which are complemented by Ultra's signature bright blue paint at the top of the hoop. The finish of the Ultra v3 is different than previous models as it features a shiny gloss finish, which in blind playtests was selected by players as they felt the gloss finish instilled a feeling of power.

ATP ranked #9 Gael Monfils, #31 Kei Nishikori, and #28 Borna Coric, and WTA ranked #12 Madison Keys will debut the Ultra v3 at the start of 2020 clay-court season.

ABOUT THE ULTRA v3 FRANCHISE

The Ultra v3 line is designed to enhance the performance of a wide range of players. It consists of five models: Ultra 100, Ultra 100L, Ultra 100UL, Ultra 108, and Ultra Pro. Each model reflects differences in athlete age, size, and ability. And its head sizes, weights, technologies, and string patterns variances allow players to select a model that is right for them based on their individual needs and style of play.

The Ultra 100L and Ultra 100UL are two maneuverable, lightweight options ideal for juniors and smaller adults.

Three Ultra v3 models will be available globally, including the Ultra v3 100 ($199 USD), Ultra v3 100L ($189 USD) and Ultra v3 Pro ($249 USD). The Ultra v3 100UL ($179 USD) and 108 ($189 USD) will be available in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. All models are available for purchase starting today at specialty tennis retailers and on www.wilson.com.

New matching Ultra gear bags and backpacks are also available.

For more information about the Ultra v3 racket collection, visit www.wilson.com/ultra.

Note: Pros often customize the racket they use. Racket specifications on endorsed consumer models may vary from the models used by pros for match-play.

ABOUT WILSON SPORTING GOODS CO.

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, and accessories. Wilson is the global leader in performance tennis and uses player insights to develop products that push tennis equipment innovation into new territories. Through its dedication to creating products that enable athletes at every level to perform at their best, Wilson has earned its place as a leader in sporting goods.

