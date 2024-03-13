Wilson Sporting Goods Joins Annual MDA Shamrocks Campaign with Introduction of Limited-Edition Glove

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Wilson Sporting Goods proudly joins the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) with the launch of the limited-edition 2024 MDA Shamrocks A2000® 1786 Glove. Paying homage to one of the nation's largest St. Patrick's Day fundraisers, the MDA-branded glove – which features the iconic MDA Shamrocks theme and an embroidered MDA logo on the pinky finger of the glove – will be displayed in partnering sporting goods stores and available for purchase online starting March 13. Throughout March, thousands of MDA retail partners across the county Go Green for the annual MDA Shamrocks campaign to benefit its mission to empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease), and related neuromuscular diseases. Funds raised go towards accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of families. The 2024 MDA Shamrocks A2000® 1786 Glove can be found for purchase here .

"In an incredible 42 years of MDA Shamrocks partnerships, we have raised over $346 million dollars, which has funded extraordinary breakthroughs in research, care, and supported transformational experiences for kids at MDA Summer Camp," said Morgan Roth, Chief Marketing Officer, Muscular Dystrophy Association. "We are truly in the era of treatments for rare neuromuscular diseases thanks to support from the MDA Shamrocks fundraising campaign from enthusiastic partners. We are grateful to advocates, the employees who embrace the program every year, and the customers who continue to demonstrate that they are here for their neighbors living with rare neuromuscular diseases across the country."

The 2024 MDA Shamrocks A2000® 1786 Glove was inspired by Kevin "Joey" Daily, an avid softball fan and former player who was diagnosed with a form of muscular dystrophy known as mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome. While the progression of the disease impacted his ability to play, it did not diminish his passion for the game. Daily began creating merchandise to raise awareness and advocate for the disease and designed an MDA-themed bat that was sold through Wilson Sporting Goods in 2022 and 2023 with 10% of each net sale benefiting MDA. Wilson Sporting Goods further supported MDA with a Giving Tuesday campaign before the introduction of the new glove this year.

Daily's love of sports comes from his father, whom he credits as his most influential coach. To anyone who may want to play a sport but is nervous or apprehensive, he has the following advice: "Trust in your abilities. Have determination and don't give up. And try to have fun doing it!"

"Sports lovers like Joey inspire us with their enthusiasm and dedication, and we couldn't be prouder to support him and the MDA Shamrocks campaign. The funds raised are critical for research and care for people who live with neuromuscular diseases, and we are honored to be a part of this important mission with the Muscular Dystrophy Association," said Jim Hackett, President and General Manager, Baseball-Softball division at Wilson Sporting Goods.

The limited-edition 2024 MDA Shamrocks A2000® 1786 Glove will be available for purchase at participating sporting goods stores and online starting March 13 for $299.99. To learn more about the MDA Shamrocks campaign or to donate directly, visit MDA.org/Shamrocks .

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., part of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, American Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf.

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , X , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

