Wilson Sporting Goods Launches the Triniti™ Tennis ball

"We see Triniti as a big win for players, the industry, and importantly, our environment," said Hans-Martin Reh, General Manager, Racquet Sports. "While the tennis ball has not fundamentally changed over 40 years, it has contributed to landfill issues across the world. We decided to re-engineer the ball from the inside out to be gentler on our world while not giving an inch in performance, actually enhancing it."

ABOUT THE TRINITI TENNIS BALL

Two key engineering elements make up the Triniti tennis ball. First is the core of the ball. Triniti's core is made from a plastomer material. This material weighs less than the traditional core of a tennis ball, which allowed Wilson product designers to thicken the core's walls. For the player, Triniti delivers a higher degree of bounce consistency so that it can stay in play longer, and provides more control, feel and spin. Triniti maintains its "liveliness" – or fresh ball feel - four times longer than a traditional Wilson tennis ball.*

The second element is the felt. Wilson engineers used STR felt, which is 50% more flexible than conventional tennis ball felt. ** STR felt allows for more core compression and longer dwell times. For the player, this increases the time a tennis ball stays on a racket's strings for enhanced feel and control.

Further, these innovations – in the core and the felt - allow Triniti balls to maintain their longevity and performance without being packaged in a pressurized plastic PET container. Triniti packaging is made from recycled materials and is fully recyclable. This change in product packaging is a landmark moment for the tennis industry.

Triniti tennis balls are available in three-ball containers for $5.49 (MRP). Five percent of profits from Triniti tennis balls will support Wilson Sporting Goods' global sustainability efforts.

Beginning August 29, players can purchase Triniti tennis balls in-store and online worldwide via tennis specialty retailers and on www.wilson.com.

*Based on Wilson LAB tennis ball tests conducted August 2018 – December 2018.

**Based on Wilson LAB tennis ball tests conducted December 2016 – August 2017.

ABOUT WILSON SPORTING GOODS CO.

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. , a subsidiary of Amer Sports, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high performance sports equipment, apparel, and accessories. Wilson is the global leader in performance tennis and uses player insights to develop products that push tennis equipment innovation into new territories. Through its dedication to creating products that enable athletes at every level to perform at their best, Wilson has earned its place as a leader in sporting goods.

