Wilson Sze, MD, Joins Vital Heart & Vein

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Heart & Vein, a leading provider of cardiovascular and vein health, recently announced that Wilson Sze, MD, will join the practice as the head of our endocrinology team.

Dr. Wilson Sze

Board-certified in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism, Sze will oversee the care of Vital Heart & Vein patients with adrenal gland disease, amenorrhea, diabetes mellitus, diabetes in pregnancy, Graves' disease, Hashimoto's disease, hypocalcemia, hypercalcemia, metabolic disorders, parathyroid disease, pituitary disease, transgender care, postpartum thyroiditis, thyroid diseases, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and insulin resistance.

"Dr. Sze will make an excellent addition to our team at Vital Heart & Vein. With his extensive training and expertise in endocrinology and internal medicine, we will be able to effectively treat cardiovascular and vein conditions in patients with a range of endocrinology conditions," said Gay Nord, CEO of Vital Heart & Vein. "His presence will round out our team of compassionate physicians and staff dedicated to providing exceptional care to their patients."

Before joining Vital Heart & Vein, Sze was at Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group based in New York.

"Vital Heart & Vein has a reputation for providing outstanding care to its patients, and I look forward to joining the team," said Sze.

Sze attended medical school at the University of Buffalo School of Medicine and completed his residency training in internal medicine at Stony Brook University Hospital. After his residency, Sze completed a fellowship in endocrinology at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, where he served as chief fellow.

For more information on Vital Heart & Vein, visit https://vitalheartandvein.com.

About Vital Heart & Vein

Vital Heart & Vein was established in 1998 by a team of highly trained cardiologists in Houston, Texas. Utilizing the latest technology, they provide a full spectrum of diagnostic testing and comprehensive therapies for coronary, electrophysiology, vascular, and vein diseases.

They have locations throughout the Houston area, including Humble, Kingwood, Pearland, and the Texas Medical Center. Vital Heart & Vein strives to become a valued partner for each patient by providing individualized, accessible, and high-quality care. Their board-certified cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and podiatrists are committed to treating each patient with the highest level of care and compassion. For more information, visit www.vitalheartandvein.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Frnka-Davis, APR

LFD Communications for Vital Heart & Vein

[email protected]

346-388-3787 office

713-409-1480 cell

SOURCE Vital Heart & Vein