Wilson's Disease Epiomic Epidemiology Forecast 2018-2028

The "Epiomic Epidemiology Series: Wilson's Disease Forecast In 28 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wilson's disease, also known as progressive lenticular degeneration, is a genetic disorder inherited in an autosomal recessive manner. It is caused by mutations in a gene coding for a copper-transporting protein with a key role in copper metabolism. Reduced activity of the protein leads to copper accumulation in the body which results in various hepatic, osseous, neurological and psychiatric manifestations. Although the genotype-phenotype correlation is still to be elucidated, therapies that are currently available permit patients to live fairly normal lives. However, hepatic and neurological damage sustained prior to the commencement of therapy can be irreversible.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Wilson's disease across 28 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Bulgaria, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the publisher's analysis team, Wilson's disease patients grouped by genetic features, various symptoms and treatments have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities of Wilson's disease include:

Hepatitis and liver cirrhosis

Affective disorders

Back pain and stiffness

Osteoporosis and frequent bone fractures

Amenorrhoea

Fertility problems

Key Topics Covered:



List Of Tables And Figures Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence For Wilson'S Disease Features Of Wilson'S Disease Patients Signs And Symptoms Of Wilson'S Disease Patients Hepatic Signs And Symptoms Neurological Signs And Symptoms Psychological Signs And Symptoms Ophthalmologic Signs And Symptoms Treatment Of Wilson'S Disease Patients Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Publisher Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix

