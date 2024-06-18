WILsquare Capital Expands Digital Marketing Platform with Acquisition of TopSpot

ST. LOUIS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, OuterBox, LLC ("OuterBox"), has completed the acquisition of TopSpot, a leading performance marketing agency with deep B2B and Industrial domain expertise. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to welcome TopSpot into the OuterBox family," said Jeff Allen, CEO of OuterBox. "This partnership is a significant milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to greatly extend our industry reach, particularly in the B2B sector. TopSpot's demonstrated capabilities and client-focused approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver growth for every client."

"We are excited to support OuterBox in this transformative acquisition," said Andrew Scharf, Director at WILsquare Capital. "Bringing together OuterBox and TopSpot creates one of the leading, independent performance marketing agencies in the US. With a team of more than 240 professionals, the opportunity to leverage our complementary strengths positions the OuterBox platform for significant and accelerated future growth."

Founded in 2003 and based in Houston, Texas, TopSpot is an established provider of search engine optimization, paid search, website development and analytics services to clients nationwide. The company is differentiated by its clear understanding of the needs of B2B marketers and its technology-enabled solutions, which leverage first-party data to create proprietary insights and optimize campaign outcomes. As a result, TopSpot consistently achieves high levels of client satisfaction and has earned numerous industry awards and recognitions over its more than 20 years of success.

"At TopSpot, we've always strived to deliver exceptional results for our clients through innovative solutions and a people-first mindset," said David Underwood, President and Co-Founder of TopSpot. "While the strategic fit with OuterBox is undeniable, the decision to join forces with OuterBox and WILsquare was equally driven by the strong cultural alignment between our teams. We are confident that together, we can achieve even greater things."

TopSpot is WILsquare Capital's third acquisition within its digital marketing platform, following the acquisitions of OuterBox in June 2022 and Trinity Insight in February 2023.

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies.

