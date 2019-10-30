Wilton Manors' 14th Annual Taste of the Island Offers Patrons a Unique Night Out While Giving Back to the Community

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, the 14th Annual Taste of the Island will offer guests the opportunity to sample the best food and beverage options South Florida has to offer. On Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (entry gate closes at 8 p.m.) at the beautiful Richardson Historic Park and Nature Preserve (1937 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, Florida 33305), more than 35 local restaurants and bars in the greater Wilton Manors area will participate in this culinary event.

"This annual event has become a staple in our Island City community and has really grown in attendance and participation over the years," said Mayor Justin Flippen. "Our restaurant business partners do a fantastic job of offering a variety of food and beverage items to help raise funds in support of area non-profits and city programming. We are so thankful for their participation which has made the event so successful."

Everyone in the community is invited to explore a wide range of culinary delicacies and specialty beverages from local favorites such as Kelly's Landing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Chef Howie's Kitchen/The Pub, Bravo Peruvian Cuisine, and Tropics Grille – just to mention a few. Live jazz will be performed by select members of the nationally renowned Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble.

The 14th Annual Taste of the Island is made possible by the tremendous support of the Wilton Manors Community Affairs Advisory Board, Waste Management, Sterling Accounting, and the City of Wilton Manors, amongst others. All event proceeds will benefit the Wilton Manors Historical Society, the Kiwanis Club of Wilton Manors, the City of Wilton Manors Leisure Services Department, and the Wilton Manors Entertainment Group (WMEG).

Ticket begin at $30 per person and will increase to $35 per person on November 1, 2019. To purchase tickets and view a complete list of event sponsors and participating restaurants visit http://www.tasteoftheisland.org through November 18, 2018. Paper tickets may also be purchased through November 18, 2019 at Wilton Manors City Hall, 2020 Wilton Drive and Wilton Manors Library, 500 NE 26 Street. Tickets will be limited to the first 700 guests.

Event parking will be available at City Hall (2020 Wilton Drive) and Hagen Park (2020 Wilton Drive). A free shuttle will be transporting guests from the parking lots to Richardson Park and Nature Preserve.

For more information, email info@tasteoftheisland.org or visit http://www.tasteoftheisland.org.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

