Wilton Manors' City Commissioners Declare May 22 as Harvey Milk Day

WILTON MANORS, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, 2019, the Wilton Manors' City Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution No. 2019-041, permanently proclaiming May 22 as Harvey Milk Day in the City of Wilton Manors to celebrate the first openly gay elected official of California, Harvey Milk, and his historical impact on the LGBT+ community nationwide.

In 1977, Harvey Milk made strides in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco by founding the Castro Valley Association, which enabled the growing gay community to become politically organized and gain support from unions and civic leaders. Milk's focus on advancing the equal rights of LGBT+ individuals by sponsoring a significant anti-discrimination bill, establishing day care centers for mothers, converting military facilities in the city to low-cost housing, reforming the tax code to attract industry to deserted properties, and pressuring the mayor's administration to improve library services and expand community policing all serve as Milk's multifaceted approach for advocacy regarding all. Milk's passion and commitment to his community serves as an example of the values shared by residents, community members, and public servants of Wilton Manors.

"Not only was Harvey Milk a strong advocate of LGBT+ rights, he also advocated for issues impacting women, racial and ethnic minorities, marginalized communities, community policing, and more," said Mayor Justin S. Flippen. "Many places celebrate Harvey Milk Day and commemorate Milk's civil rights legacy, including the State of California and numerous cities, public schools, and educational institutions. Cities such as West Hollywood, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Long Beach, and even Asuncion, Paraguay; Verona, Italy; and Paris, France honor Harvey Milk with streets named after him. President Barack Obama posthumously awarded Harvey Milk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the U.S. Postal Service issued a stamp with his image, and the U.S. Navy plans to commission a ship bearing Milk's name. The Island City of Wilton Manors is proud to now join the celebration of Harvey Milk's life and legacy."

Harvey Milk's life was tragically cut short on November 27, 1978. However, his legacy continues to live on with historical landmarks, best-selling literature, Oscar award-winning films, locations such as the Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy, the future Harvey Milk Terminal at San Francisco International Airport, and Wilton Manors' new tradition of reading to our community's children Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag.

The City Commission of the City of Wilton Manors encourages everyone to reflect on the life of Harvey Milk on May 22, as well as the lives and contributions of all our civil rights leaders that strive to create a better world. For more information about the City of Wilton Manors visit www.wiltonmanors.com.



ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

