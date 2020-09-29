Wilton Manors Commissioner Gary Resnick Appointed to Florida League of Cities' Executive Committee

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida League of Cities' new President, Orlando Commissioner Tony Ortiz, appointed Commissioner Gary Resnick to serve on the Florida League of Cities' Executive Committee. As an executive committee member, Commissioner Resnick will help guide the League to continued success in all activities and programs.

"In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, our local communities are facing new challenges and I will continue to support our community not only as a local elected official but also as a member of the Florida League's Executive Committee," said Commissioner Resnick. "Much of our success as local leaders is dependent upon preserving our home rule authority, where we are not preempted by the State or County and can make decisions that best serve our residents. We all must commit, more now than ever before, to support home rule because each city has unique needs and circumstances that locally elected leaders are in a better position to understand."

The Executive Committee will implement the League's presidential priority: Building Stronger Cities. With the 2020 Legislative Session starting in March, the Committee's focus will be two-fold: engaging municipal leaders across the state of Florida and supporting a unified message to legislators to let cities make decisions locally for their residents and business community.

Commissioner Resnick has served on the Wilton Manors City Commission since 1998, including 10 years as Mayor (2008-2018), and has served on the Board of Directors and Legislative Advocacy Committee of the Florida League of Cities since 2003. While Mayor, Resnick served as chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) Information Technology and Communications (ITC) Federal Advocacy Committee, and now serves on NLC's Board of Directors, Legislative Advocacy Committee, and Legal Advisory Committee. Resnick was President and currently serves as Treasurer of the Broward League of Cities (BLOC) and chairs the BLOC Legislative Advocacy Committee. He is a shareholder and practicing attorney with GrayRobinson Attorneys at Law and chair of the Firm's communications broadband practice.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA LEAGUE OF CITIES

Founded in 1922, the Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida's municipal governments. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida's cities. Florida's cities are formed by their citizens and governed by their citizens. The League is founded on the belief that local self-government is the keystone of American democracy. For more information, visit floridaleagueofcities.com.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

