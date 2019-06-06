Wilton Manors Commissioner Gary Resnick Joins the Red Cross Broward County Chapter's Board of Directors and Receives 2019 Home Rule Hero Award

WILTON MANORS, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward County Chapter of the American Red Cross recently announced that Wilton Manors Commissioner Gary Resnick will join its Board of Directors.

The American Red Cross South Florida Region helps to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by utilizing volunteers and the generosity of donors. "We are excited to have Gary Resnick join us on our Board of Directors," said Paula Prendergast, Executive Director of the Broward County Chapter. "We are looking forward to utilizing his expertise of local government operations for our chapter, especially during times of disaster response."



In addition, Commissioner Resnick was recently recognized by the Florida League of Cities for his extraordinary advocacy during the 2019 legislative session with a 2019 Home Rule Hero Award. Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with minimal state interference. Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who steadily responded to the League's request to reach out to legislatures to protect the Home Rule powers of Florida's municipalities.

"I am honored to once again receive a Home Rule Hero Award," said Commissioner Resnick, who also received the award in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2012, while serving as Mayor of Wilton Manors. "From affordable housing to short term vacation rentals and environmental protections, my fellow residents depend on us to advocate for issues that are important to them."

More than 100 municipal officials will be recognized on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Sunrise Civic Center Theatre and Art Gallery (10610 W. Oakland Park, Sunrise, FL 33351) for their tireless efforts to advocate for municipal issues and advance the League's legislative agenda.

Gary Resnick has served on the Wilton Manors City Commission since 1998, including 10 years as Mayor (2008-2018), and has served on the Board of Directors and Legislative Advocacy Committee of the Florida League of Cities since 2003. The Florida League has awarded Gary Resnick Home Rule Hero Awards for many years. While Mayor, Gary served as chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) Information Technology and Communications (ITC) Federal Advocacy Committee, and now serves on NLC's Board of Directors, Legislative Advocacy Committee, and Legal Advisory Committee. Gary was President and currently serves as Treasurer of the Broward League of Cities (BLOC) and chairs the BLOC Legislative Advocacy Committee. He is also a shareholder and practicing attorney with GrayRobinson Attorneys at Law and chair of the Firm's communications broadband practice.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA LEAGUE OF CITIES

Founded in 1922, the Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida's municipal governments. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida's cities. Florida's cities are formed by their citizens and governed by their citizens. The League is founded on the belief that local self-government is the keystone of American democracy. For more information, visit floridaleagueofcities.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/southflorida or visit us on Facebook and Twitter at @SFLRedCross.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

