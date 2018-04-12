Wilton Manors Mayor Gary Resnick Honored with 2018 Home Rule Hero Award

"Our Home Rule Heroes are prime examples of local advocacy in action," said Tallahassee City Commissioner and Florida League of Cities President Gil Ziffer. "These dedicated city officials have continually developed relationships with their legislators and help them understand the issues that most concern their constituents back home. Their outspoken protection for home rule is an inspiration and model for municipal officials statewide."

Home rule is the ability for a city to establish its own form of government and enact ordinances, codes, plans and resolutions without prior state approval. The Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials – both elected and nonelected – who consistently responded to the League's request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective to an issue.

"I am honored to have received the Home Rule Hero Award this year," said Mayor Resnick, who also received the award in 2017. "I consider it my civic duty to advocate for the issues important to the success of local governments, especially Wilton Manors' residents and businesses. Local governments are closest to the people and ultimately defend the issues that matter most to them."

Mayor Resnick has served on the Wilton Manors City Commission since 1998. He serves as chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) 2018 Information Technology and Communications (ITC) Federal Advocacy Committee, and on NLC's Board of Directors and Legal Advisory Committee. Mayor Resnick is past president of the Broward League of Cities (BLC) and currently chairs the BLC Legislative Advocacy Committee and serves on the boards of the BLC and Florida League of Cities. He is also a shareholder and practicing attorney with GrayRobinson Attorneys at Law and chair of the firm's communications broadband practice.

About the Florida League of Cities Founded in 1922, the Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida's municipal governments. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida's cities. Florida's cities are formed by their citizens and governed by their citizens. The League is founded on the belief that local self-government is the keystone of American democracy. For more information, visit www.floridaleagueofcities.com.

About the City of Wilton Manors Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. Recently named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, the City of Wilton Manors celebrates a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors, call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

