WiMi Adds Technical Expertise to Enhance Its Holographic Academy

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram AR Technology provider in China, today announced that it has added three technology experts with doctoral degrees, Dr. Hu, Dr. Yuan, and Dr. Peng, to its WiMi Holographic Academy ("the Academy") in order to further strengthen the Academy's R&D team as well as to promote the development of its holographic products.

Dr. Hu holds a doctoral and post-doctorate degree from the Department of Electronics at Peking University. He is also an associate researcher at the Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School, the leader of the 5G Research Group of Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School, the deputy director of the core laboratory for Shenzhen 's Systematic Chip Design at Peking University , a premier professional talent of Shenzhen, one of the hundreds of doctoral and post-doctoral innovators in Guangdong province, a "Top 10 Nanshan Youth" in Shenzhen's Nanshan District, the Founder, Vice Chairman, and Executive Secretary of the Shenzhen Doctors and Experts Association for Emerging Strategic Associations, the deputy director of the Shenzhen 5G Industry Association Expert Committee, the deputy director for the Expert Committee of the Shenzhen 5G Industry Alliance, the deputy secretary-general of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao Doctoral Expert Alliance, and the Chief Information Technology Consultant for Shenzhen Pusu Capital Management Co., LTD. Dr. Hu has two senior titles including associate researcher and senior engineer. In addition, Dr. Hu also participated in authoring an academic tome, published more than 40 high-quality academic papers in such academic journals as SCI, EI, and ISTP, applied for 17 invention patents, led over six national- and provincial-level scientific research projects, and participated in more than 10 projects at the national level.

Dr. Yuan holds a master and a doctoral degree in communication and information system from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences. Dr. Yuan's main research focus includes InSAR signal processing as well as signal analysis and processing. Dr. Yuan is currently leading one project for the National Natural Science Foundation, one project for the Hunan Natural Science Foundation, and two scientific research projects for the Hunan Provincial Department of Education. Furthermore, Dr. Yuan participated in five scientific research projects, including those supported by the National Natural Science Foundation, the Hunan Provincial Natural Science Foundation, and the Provincial Department of Education. He currently holds two authorized patents and has published more than 10 papers in renowned domestic and international journals, wherein nine of these papers were published by SCI. In addition, Dr. Yuan has also served as the reviewer of the signal processing column for many professional journals including IEEE GRSM, TGRS, JSTARS, Access, Letters, SPL, and JARS.

Dr. Peng holds a doctoral degree in electronic science and technology from the Beijing Institute of Technology. Dr. Peng has engaged in many fields of research, such as electronic information, artificial intelligence, big data processing, medical signal processing, and more. As a leader or key personnel member, Dr. Peng has participated in many major scientific research projects supported by the National Key Research and Development Program, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the Equipment Development Department of China, the Provincial Natural Science Foundation, and the higher-education talent development program of Jinan. Dr. Peng has abundant research and development experience in the fields of electronic information, artificial intelligence, big data processing, medical signal processing and analysis, and physiological signal detection. Dr. Peng has published more than 10 research papers and has applied for more than 20 patents.

The Academy is on a mission to develop leading-edge holographic AR technologies, explore the unknowns of holographic artificial intelligence-based visualization fields, and engage in the research and development of foundational and innovative technologies. The Academy also devotes its resources to the advancement and adoption of computer science, holographic visualization, and quantum computing. Through its establishment of a collaborative platform, the Academy seeks to promote the industrial application of its scientific and technological breakthroughs as well as cultivate an ecosystem that promotes a seamless integration between research institutions and businesses.

Mr. Shuo Shi, Chief Executive Officer of WiMi, commented, "With the rapid development and implementation of 5G technology, we hope to promote the development of such technologies as AR, virtual reality, and holography, while expanding the application of these technologies in the advertising, entertainment, tourism, medical insurance, and construction industries. As a result, we established the WiMi Holographic Academy. While we promote the development of holographic AR technology, we are also committed to solving many existing technical bottlenecks, including display mode, display size, resolution, and computation. Looking ahead, we plan to utilize the Academy's resources to continuously strengthen our scientific and technological research capabilities as well as further enhance our leadership in the field of holographic AR technology."

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, operates an integrated holographic AR application platform in China and has built a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. Its extensive portfolio includes 4,654 AR holographic contents. The company has also achieved a speed of image processing that is 80 percent faster than the industry average. While most peer companies may identify and capture 40 to 50 blocks of image data within a specific space unit, WiMi collects 500 to 550 data blocks.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

Contacts

WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC

Sharon Zhou

Tel: +1 (646) 975-9495

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.