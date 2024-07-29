WiMi Announced a Blockchain-based Framework for Secure Data Sharing in Smart Cities

BEIJING, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced a blockchain-based privacy security protection framework will provide an innovative solution for secure data sharing and collaboration in smart cities, which not only integrates the advantages of decentralization, transparency, and immutability of blockchain technology, but also deeply integrates a variety of advanced encryption and authentication technologies, aiming to establish a sharing ecosystem for IoT data in smart cities that is both secure and efficient, and to ensure IoT data security and integrity.

In the blockchain-based privacy and security protection framework, a decentralized network is first created through a secure initialization process where all participating IoT devices and users are subject to strict authentication and registration. This process uses public key infrastructure (PKI) to issue digital certificates to ensure the authenticity and legitimacy of each participant, laying a foundation of trust for subsequent data exchanges.

In terms of data protection, the blockchain-based privacy and security protection framework employs a multi-layered encryption strategy. Data is encrypted when it is generated, and symmetric encryption algorithms such as AES are used to ensure data confidentiality in transit and at rest. Meanwhile, asymmetric encryption techniques (e.g., RSA) are used for key exchange to further enhance data security. In addition, data hash processing ensures data integrity and any unauthorized modifications to the data can be quickly detected.

In addition, to ensure that only authorized users can access the data, the blockchain-based privacy and security protection framework implements strict access control mechanisms. This includes role-based access control as well as fine-grained attribute-based access control, which allows the system to dynamically adjust access rights based on users' roles, attributes, and contextual conditions. In addition, the introduction of one-time passwords strengthens the security of the login and transaction processes, effectively preventing replay attacks and unauthorized access attempts.

WiMi's blockchain-based privacy security protection framework provides a comprehensive and innovative solution for the secure sharing of IoT data in smart cities. It not only solves the security vulnerabilities of traditional centralized repositories, but also realizes secure data transmission, storage and access control by combining blockchain and advanced encryption technologies, laying a solid foundation for the sustainable development of smart cities. In the future, with the continuous maturity of the technology and the expansion of application scenarios, the blockchain-based privacy security protection framework is expected to become important in pushing smart cities towards higher security standards and deeper data collaboration.

