WiMi announced the patent of holographic AR head-mounted display, by using retina scanning display (RSD) and semi-permeable membrane array planar waveguide technology

BEIJING, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it has obtained a patent for head-mounted display (HMD) for holographic AR systems. This patent is the result of the independent research and development, which is conducive to further improve the intellectual property protection system, maintain the leading position in technology and enhance the core competitiveness of the Company.

This patent proposes a HMD for holographic AR system, which realizes the immersion required by holographic application and can send head movement data and external image information to the upper computer. It comprises a holographic data collection and transmission module and a micro-display module. The holographic data collection and transmission module includes an image sensor, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, a Bluetooth module and a processor. It completes the collection of head movement data and holographic image information of a real scene, and transmits the collected holographic data to the micro-display module for further data processing. The micro-display module includes a micro-control module as the holographic AR data output of the system.

In this patent, a holographic exit pupil expander is used to effectively expand the holographic exit pupil in two dimensions, which can improve the system performance and realize portability while meeting the visual requirements of human eyes. This patent calculates the physical law of holographic exit pupil expansion through the holographic exit pupil expansion algorithm technology of retinal scanning display (RSD) and semi-permeable membrane array slab waveguide, which obtains an effective dynamic algorithm for expanding holographic exit pupil. The physical mechanism of limiting holographic exit pupil is calculated from the perspective of optical system design. The diffraction integral transformation method is used to process the diffraction grating holographic exit pupil expander and the micro-lens array holographic exit pupil expander, which provides data support for the movement of the holographic exit pupil expander. By using optical simulation algorithm modeling, dynamic calculation of holographic exit pupil expansion trajectory of hexagonal single lens array and double lens array, accurate algorithm of color display RSD holographic exit pupil expansion are realized combined with double lens array, and finally the immersion high-definition holographic AR data imaging are applied.

This patent uses a HMD optical system to digitize and holographically image the output of a computer-generated holographic AR image source in the user's field of vision, which realizes the simulation technology of reproducing a specific environment. The patented immersive head-mounted AR display technology has the advantages of large field of view, low power consumption, wearability, modularization, stereoscopic display, high degree of customization, etc. It will be widely used in telemedicine, industrial construction, environmental simulation, traffic indication, virtual education, holographic communication, 3D printing, assisted driving, etc. in the future.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.wimiar.com/

