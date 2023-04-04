WiMi Creates An Optimization System for Highly Reliable Cloud Computing-based Graphics Rendering Engines

BEIJING, April 04, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of an optimization system for highly reliable graphics rendering engine based on cloud computing. The system combines cloud rendering, artificial intelligence, and foveated technique to optimize the rendering engine in several aspects, such as rendering resources, rendering API level, memory and operation, arithmetic power on the CPU side and liberation of GPU pressure at the CPU level, etc. WiMi uses deep learning to achieve image noise reduction, anti-aliasing, rendering load reduction, etc.

WiMi's optimization system, led by the cloud-based architecture, allows different content applications to be more easily adapted to differentiated terminals, significantly improving user experience.

1) Cloud rendering focuses on collaborative rendering at the edge of the cloud network, importing the rendering power required by applications into the cloud, which can effectively reduce the cost of terminal configuration and enable users to experience better-rendering effects.

2) Eye-tracking technology can ensure that the resolution is not reduced because of the reduction of rendering arithmetic and the number of display pixels. The foveated technique is the industry standard and foveated rendering and optics based on eye-tracking are the current research hotspots of point technology architecture.

(3) Artificial intelligence is a booster of rendering quality and efficiency. AI can accelerate high-performance noise reduction processing and reduce high-fidelity image rendering time. Therefore, AI will be a significant research direction for cloud dyeing configuration in different applications and network environments.

Foveated rendering is based on eye-tracking, which renders only the central area where the user looks with high precision while rendering other areas in the field of view with low resolution. This not only reduces the GPU shading load but also ensures high frame rate, thus better allocating the limited computing power resources for a better user experience. Eye-tracking has the advantages of low interaction cost and a short interaction path. With eye-tracking interaction, head movement only controls the field of view, and eye movement locks the target, making the user experience more relaxed and natural even in a more comfortable environment. Using the information collected by eye-tracking, manufacturers and developers can conduct user behavior analysis and optimize and customize products, game production, etc.

In the future, with the development of cloud rendering, artificial intelligence, and foveated technology, there will be a further balance between rendering quality optimization and efficiency, and WiMi has carried out a lot of research work in this area. WiMi's optimization system for highly reliable cloud computing-based graphics rendering engines will also provide users with better holographic rendering optimization cloud services.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

